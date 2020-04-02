WASHINGTON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5, Inc., a cybersecurity company, announces its Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC). Headquartered in Warren, Michigan, the GVSC is the US Armed Forces' research and development facility for advanced technology in ground vehicle systems.
"The CRADA is a critical opportunity to extend Shift5's commercial operational technology (OT) cybersecurity solutions to US Army users. This will allow us to grow the capabilities and use cases for Shift5 and provide innovations that close cyber security shortfalls in operational technology," says Michael Weigand, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shift5.
This CRADA aims to foster cutting edge cyber defense capability development, which is part of the center's current technology priorities. Under the agreement, Shift5 will work with the Government to demonstrate increased security for Army vehicles against cyberattacks and research alternate methods to keep its fleets' operating systems safe from cyber threats. The technology developed by Shift5 will integrate, demonstrate, and validate cyber resiliency and inform cyber situational awareness prototype solutions to defend Army platforms from proof of concept cyberattacks.
"Building Shift5 Intake, Shift5 Engine, and Shift5 Gauge Cluster with end users, informed by technical and user research is critical to our product development process. This CRADA enables our teams to get the right access to facilities and end users while fostering a collaborative relationship with system owners," says Jenny Kim, Head of Product at Shift5.
About Shift5
Shift5 is a cybersecurity company based in Arlington, VA. Shift5 products defend operational technology platforms such as planes, trains, and tanks from cyber-attacks. Shift5 protects vulnerable embedded serial data buses within operational technology platforms through proprietary defensive hardware and software. To learn more, visit https://shift5.io/.
About U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC)
Headquartered at the U.S. Army Detroit Arsenal in Warren, Mich., the Ground Vehicle Systems Center is a major research, development and engineering center for the Army Futures Command's Combat Capabilities Development Command.
Contact Kara Kramer, Senior Director at Shift5, at 237094@email4pr.com or 571-214-7134 for further information.