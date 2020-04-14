CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiftgig, the leading workforce software company today announced a significant expansion to its flagship digital staffing platform, Deploy. As part of Shiftgig's mission to transform the way people work, this launch will enable staffing agencies with more traditional temp-to-perm or long-term assignments to empower their workforce with choice and flexibility.
This significant expansion of Shiftgig's Deploy platform broadens the type of staffing agencies that can leverage digital staffing technology to create an on-demand marketplace for workers, enabling them to choose short-term or long-term assignments that fit their lifestyles and skillsets. Offering flexibility and choice maximizes an agency's ability to fill long-term positions that might otherwise go unfilled. With Deploy's expanded functionality, a virtuous loop of structured and unstructured feedback builds and enhances the relationship between people and their jobs while helping agencies proactively detect disengagement or likely turnover before it happens.
"We can bring an empowered working relationship to many types of jobs by allowing agencies to offer worker-driven, flexible work environments," said Rick Bowman, Chief Executive Officer at Shiftgig. "With our pilot customers, we explored how to drive worker engagement and retention through self-service commitments to long-term assignments, replicating our proven success in the short-term on-demand space."
"We focused on feedback as the engagement driver because of the value it provides to the worker and to agencies," said Irem Metin, Vice President of Product at Shiftgig. "Workers are returning to the app to leave feedback not only on assignments they are on but also on work opportunities they turned down to tell us why. This feedback allows agencies to have data-driven conversations with their own clients on small adjustments that can be made to assignments to increase their likelihood to fill."
This platform expansion is the biggest client-facing enhancement to the Deploy platform since launching in February of last year.
About Shiftgig
Shiftgig is a digital staffing software company focused on empowering people to find local employment opportunities that fit their lifestyles, schedules, and career objectives. The company's flagship software platform, Deploy, helps staffing agencies do just that. With a flexible software-as-a-service model, Shiftgig enables leading staffing firms with flexible talent pools to retain, optimize, and redeploy their workforce. To learn more about how Shiftgig is transforming the way people work, visit shiftgig.com.