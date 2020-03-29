AIRPORT CITY, Israel, March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA), a global construction and infrastructure company headquartered in Israel, today reported its financial results for 2019.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2019

Total income reached NIS 6.5 billion, a 2.5% year-on-year increase. 

Gross profit for the period totaled approx. NIS 891 million (gross profit margin was 13.7%), compared with approximately NIS 960 million last year.

In 2019, EBITDA totaled NIS 1.1 billion, similarly to 2018.

Net income reached NIS 344 million, compared to NIS 559 million in 2018. 

Cashflow from operating activities (net of investment in land) was NIS 367 million, compared with NIS 84 million in 2018. The positive cashflow stems mainly from residential real estate development in Israel.

The NIS 13.7 billion order backlog as at December 31 2019 does not include additional contracting projects in Israel and abroad totaling NIS 1.2 billion.

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

In 2019, apartment sales totaled 1,823 apartments (in 100% terms), amounting to NIS 1.9 billion

Deliveries totaled 1,796 units (in 100% terms)

More Information on Company's Housing Unit Sale Transactions (signed contracts) in 2019:


Company's share

In Israel

Total transactions in NIS million

1,267

No. of housing unit sales contracts signed

862

Average price per housing unit (in NIS thousands)

1,470

In Europe

Total transactions in NIS million

399

No. of housing unit sales contracts signed

718

Average price per housing unit (in NIS thousands)

556

Real estate development Israel:

Significant increase in the volume of transactions signed in the Or Yam project

  • During 2019, transactions for the sale of 929 housing units (in 100% terms) were signed, amounting to NIS 1.4 billion, following the success of the Or Yam project.
  • In December 2019, the Company won a tender of the Israel Land Authority for the acquisition of land in the Savyon Intersection for NIS 206 million (50% - Shikun & Binui and 50% Shikun & Binui Real Estate). The land plot has approved building rights for approx. 146,000 m² (gross) of office space. It is estimated that the building rights can be extended by an additional 100,000 m².
  • In December 2019, the Company won a tender of the Israel Land Authority for the acquisition of land plots on which 504 housing units will be built in the Ramat Pinkas neighborhood, close to the Ramat Efal project in Or Yehuda, and 530 housing units in the Ben Shemen neighborhood in Lod. Total consideration: NIS 472 million.
  • In addition, following are the main developments in the planning and  development of the Group's land plots:
    - Old Central Station - urban building plan has been approved
    - Ramat Efal - approval for submission to the district committee
    - Science Park, Netanya - recommendation for submission to the local committee
    - Yoseftal Ramla (urban renewal project) - recommendation for submission to local committee

SBE real estate development abroad: Sale of 894 housing units and delivery of 1,100 housing units

  • Revenues totaled NIS 457 million, compared to NIS 599 million in 2018. Gross profit totaled NIS 103 million compared with NIS 130 million in 2018.
  • In November, a transaction for the acquisition of land in Warsaw - with building rights for 1,965 housing units - was completed (the company's share - 75%).

Sale of the Company's shares in ADO

The Company has completed the sale of its entire holdings in ADO Group for a total of NIS 900 million, recording a pre-tax net income (in the capital gain and revaluation gain) of NIS 610 million in its financial statements.

REAL ESTATE CONTRACTING IN ISRAEL

Solel Boneh: Net income of NIS 119 million in 2019 and a record backlog of NIS 7 billion as at the end of February

  • Gross profit of NIS 228 million
  • EBITDA of NIS 194 million
  • Solel Boneh reached a record backlog of NIS 7 billion as at the end of February 2020 - including a backlog of projects under construction and new projects for which contracts have been signed, as well as projects in which the Company was declared a winner but for which formal agreements have yet to be signed ("backlog not included in the backlog").

SBI Infrastructure and Construction Abroad (excluding USA): Significant Improvement in Net Income 

  • Steady gross profitability of 16.4% in 2019 over 2018. Net income in this segment reached NIS 46 million, compared to a NIS 120 million loss in 2018.
  • Toll Road Project in Colombia: On February 1 2019, a delivery document for Section 1 was signed; on October 17 2019, a delivery document of Section 2 was signed; and on November 7 2019, a delivery document for Section 3 was signed. Following the delivery, the operating period began, during which the franchisee started receiving revenues from availability charges and tolls, and 180-day rectification period of the segments began.
  • Project win in Nigeria: In October 2019, the Nigerian government announced that SBI had won a tender for the construction of a road in southeastern Nigeria; the project involves the paving of roads approx.18 km-long, as well as construction of several bridges and intersections. Work is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2020 and expected to last approx. 48 months. Total expected proceeds from the project: approx. USD 310 million. It should be clarified that as of this date, a binding contract for the execution of the work in the project has yet to be signed between the foreign company and the Nigerian government and there is no certainty as to the date on which a binding contract shall be signed, if any.

SBA Infrastructure and Construction Contracting Company, USA: Activity Increases and US Expansion Strategy is Realized 

  • Acquisition of US-based infrastructure and construction contracting company is completed: On April 16 2019, the transaction for the acquisition of I+ICON was completed as part of the company's US expansion strategy. The company is engaged in civil infrastructure contracting with emphasis on bridges, transport infrastructure and marine works. This constitutes a significant step towards entering into mega infrastructure projects in the US, as well as for achieving significant synergies with SBA's operations.
  • Project SH-288: Delay of project for the construction of toll roads in Texas, following which the completion date was revised, led to a NIS 205 million loss for the contracting company.

PROJECTS AND INCOME-GENERATING ASSETS Activation of the Ashalim Mega-Project

In April 2019, all required approvals for the activation of the Ashalim thermo-solar power plant project were received. The 121 MW project has an operation period ending in 2043. The Company's share in the franchisee and operator is 50%.

It is estimated that in a representative year in which the power plant will operate at full capacity, it will generate proceeds of approx. NIS 350 million per annum.[1]

Activation of the Tze'elim Mega-Project

In October 2019, all required approvals for the activation of the Tze'elim project were received. Tze'elim is a photovoltaic power plant with an installed capacity of 120 MW.

Following are projected results for the entire year - proceeds: NIS 80 million; NOI: NIS 65 million; FFO: NIS 40 million.1

Financial closing of the Etgal Project

On December 17 2019, the Electricity Authority approved the financial closing of the Etgal project by (financial closing by equity). The Etgal project is a project for the construction of an open cycle, readily available natural gas-fired power plant, with a 186 MW capacity in the Ashdod industrial area. The company is close to securing financing for the project from financing entities.

Following are projected results for the entire year - proceeds: NIS 120-130 million; NOI: NIS 37-47 million; FFO: NIS 30-40 million.1

Completion of the increasing holding in the Operating Companies - Derech Eretz Transaction

In May 2019, Keystone REIT (Ltd.) entered into an agreement to acquire Road 6 operating company Derech Eretz from third parties, with a portion of the holdings to be transferred to Shikun & Binui.   In February 2020, the transaction was completed, with the Company holding 46% of the equity of the operating companies and 51% of the voting rights thereof. As a result, the Company is expected to consolidate the operating companies' financial statements and to record a gain of NIS 90-100 million in Q1 2020 following reclassification from an associate to a consolidated company (the gain was recorded as a result of adjusting the carrying amount to the transaction price).

Sale of Generi 2 Project

In June 2019, the sale of the Generi 2 project was completed; Generi 2 is a BOT project with a construction cost of NIS 515 million for the planning, construction, maintenance and financing of the new Jerusalem Government Campus. Net proceeds from the transaction amounted to NIS 79 million and a post-tax profit of NIS 34 million was recorded. 

Improving Efficiency

The Company continues to take measures to reduce costs across the entire Group.

ABOUT THE SHIKUN & BINUI GROUP

Shikun & Binui is Israel's leading infrastructure and real estate company – a global corporation that operates through its subsidiaries in Israel and across the world. Active in more than 20 countries on four continents, Shikun & Binui is involved in various fields, including infrastructure, real estate development, water, energy, and concessions.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This summary announcement was prepared solely for the convenience of the reader and does not replace Shikun & Binui Ltd.'s (hereafter – "the Company") full report.  The information contained in this announcement is, by its nature, incomplete. All of its contents are provided as a supplement to the Company's report, and are subject to the declarations therein stated.  This announcement includes forecasts, assessments, estimates and other information relating to the Company or its subsidiaries, or to other parties or to future events and matters, the extent of whose realization is not certain and is not under the sole control of the Company (forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law-1968). The key facts and data serving as the basis for this information are facts and data, among others, related to the current status of the Company and its businesses, facts and data relating to the current status of the operating segments in which the Company engages in its areas of operation, and other macroeconomic facts and data known to the Company on the preparation date of this presentation.

It is understood that forward-looking information does not constitute a fact and is based solely on subjective assessments. Forward-looking information is uncertain and for the most part, is not under the Company's control. The realization or non-realization of the forward-looking information will be influenced, among others, by the risk factors that characterize the Company's operations, as well as developments in the general environment and external factors that impact the Company's operations. The Company's future results and achievements could differ significantly from those presented in this presentation. The Company is not obligated to update or modify the said forecast or assessment, and is not obligated to update this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase the Company's securities or an invitation to receive such offers.  An investment in securities in general, and in the Company in particular, carries risk. One must take into account that past data do not necessarily indicate future performance.

[1] The expected results for Ashalim and Tze'elim constitute forward-looking information which is based on the Group's data, assessments and estimates close to the publication date. These data, assessments and estimates may not materialize or may change during the execution of the projects due to a range of circumstances, including existing or potential delays in schedule, demand and availability, change in operating costs, existing or potential delays by authorities as well as extensions of projects underway, wages or other factors which do not depend on the Group and there is no certainty they will materialize if the projections and assessments on which the plans are based do not materialize.

Consolidated Financial Statements



Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at



As of December 31


2019

2018


Thousands of NIS

Thousands of NIS




Assets



Cash and cash equivalents

2,163,959

2,491,867

Deposits in banking corporations

730,207

781,879

Short-term loans and investments

200,576

129,150

Short-term loans to investees 

21,626

25,001

Customers – income receivable

2,698,876

2,830,251

Inventory of buildings for sale

1,425,855

1,587,147

Receivables and others

497,822

497,394

Other investments including derivatives

136,690

376,642

Current tax assets

51,488

39,287

Inventory

179,460

160,518

Assets held for sale

1,000

716,062

Total Current Assets

8,107,559

9,635,198




Receivables and contract assets due to concession arrangements

1,359,972

1,065,753

Non-current inventory of owned land

982,649

938,127

Non-current inventory of leased land

700,184

705,172

Investment property, net

1,540,212

862,282

Land rights

13,435

13,422

Receivables, loans and deposits

160,833

211,766

Investments in investees accounted for



   using the equity method

506,802

403,773

Loans to investees

1,033,465

1,099,937

Deferred tax assets

200,153

299,144

Fixed assets and right-of-use assets

1,373,559

1,076,317

Intangible assets, net

471,773

364,911

Total non-current assets

8,343,037

7,040,604










Total Assets

16,450,596

16,675,802

 

Consolidated Financial Statements



Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at



As of December 31


2019

2018


Thousands of NIS

Thousands of NIS




Liabilities



Short-term credit from banking corporations and others

2,143,536

1,529,542

Subcontractors, suppliers and service providers

1,487,203

1,657,591

Short-term employee benefits

170,427

160,792

Accounts payable and credit balances including derivatives

583,300

638,652

Current tax liabilities

112,181

84,623

Provisions

175,892

172,364

Liabilities to customers

1,278,889

1,483,675

Advance payments from customers

430,135

323,684

Liabilities held for sale

1,455

360,954

Total Current Liabilities

6,383,018

6,411,877










Liabilities to banking corporations and others

3,182,451

3,200,074

Bonds

3,440,059

3,680,283

Employee benefits

43,084

46,130

Deferred tax liabilities

82,715

119,665

Provisions

150,409

260,418

Excess of losses accumulated over the cost of the investment 



   and deferred credit balance in investees

259,369

97,408

Total Non-Current Liabilities

7,158,087

7,403,978




Total Liabilities

13,541,105

13,815,855




Capital



Total equity attributable to company shareholders 

2,600,103

2,531,765

Non-controlling interests

309,388

328,182

Total Equity

2,909,491

2,859,947




Total Liabilities and Equity



Liabilities

16,450,596

16,675,802

 

Consolidated Statement of Income



For the Year Ending December 31


2019

2018

2017


Thousands of NIS

Thousands of NIS

Thousands of NIS

























Revenues from work performed and sales

6,490,567

6,331,518

6,437,307

Cost of work performed and sales

(5,599,292)

(5,371,928)

(5,586,065)

Gross Profits

891,275

959,590

851,242

Profit from the sale of investment property

(440)

125,949

3,217

Sales and marketing expenses

(43,887)

(40,089)

(40,049)

Administrative and general expenses

(471,230)

(415,472)

(380,824)

Share of the profits (losses) of associates treated according to the 

(262,397)

19,141

59,816

equity method (net of tax)

Other operating income

757,891

389,504

219,622

Other operating expenses

(50,550)

(135,578)

(130,028)

Operating Profit

820,662

903,045

582,996





Financing revenues

353,963

261,136

199,436

Financing expenses

(517,507)

(530,652)

(422,471)

Financing costs, net

(163,544)

(269,516)

(223,035)





Profit before taxes on income

657,118

633,529

359,961

Taxes on income

(313,177)

(74,233)

(61,655)

Profit for the year

343,941

559,296

298,306





Attributed to:




Company shareholders 

314,029

494,995

230,927

Non-controlling interests

29,912

64,301

67,379


343,941

559,296

298,306





Basic profit per share– in NIS

0.78

1.24

0.58





Diluted profit per share– in NIS

0.77

1.22

0.57

 

Consolidated Financial Statements


Operating Segments


For the Year Ending December 31 2019


Infrastructures
and Construction (International)
(Without the U.S.)

Infrastructures and Construction
Contracting in
Israel

Infrastructures and Construction (International) (U.S.)

Real Estate Development (Israel)

Real Estate Development (International)

Concessions

Energy 

Others

Adjustments

Total


Thousands of NIS























Revenues from outside customers

1,287,676

2,713,942

776,990

1,151,472

456,729

30,939

181,982

42,777

(151,940)

6,490,567

Inter-segment revenues


405,715


76





(405,791)

-

Total Revenues from Works Performed and Sales

1,287,676

3,119,657

776,990

1,151,548

456,729

30,939

181,982

42,777

(557,731)

6,490,567

Segment costs, net

1,173,540

2,988,228

1,028,536

948,069

387,398

-88,751

221,623

(505,271)

(700,500)

5,452,872

Segment Results

114,136

131,429

-251,546

203,479

69,331

119,690

-39,641

548,048

142,769

1,037,695

Operating expenses, net, for all segments










(217,033)

Operating Income










820,662

Finance revenues (expenses), net assigned to segments

49,230

(22,911)

(4,689)

(50,404)

451

28,763

2,376

19,412

(384)

21,844

Net financing expenses not assigned to segments










(185,388)

Segment Profit (Loss) Before Tax

163,366

108,518

(256,235)

153,075

69,782

148,453

(37,265)

567,460

(260,036)

657,118























Additional information:











Segment assets

3,799,912

2,899,989

471,183

4,563,584

1,547,351

384,033

1,350,907

193,584

(1,073,236)

14,137,307

Investments and loans to associates

9

16,937

7,258

63,042

171,643

938,042

350,289

2,532

12,141

1,561,893

Assets not allocated to segments










751,396

Total Assets in the Consolidated Report










16,450,596












Segment liabilities

1,351,296

2,282,916

461,659

2,877,722

1,295,363

701,813

1,565,037

338,132

(1,906,830)

8,967,108

Excess of losses over investment in investees

24,114

-

217,330

294

-

10,411

7,220

-

-

259,369

Liabilities not allocated to segments










4,314,628

Total Liabilities in Consolidated Report










13,541,105












Long-term investments in assets

29,287

158,014

1,443

239,330

-

180,954

35,213

16,905

-

661,146

General long-term investments in assets










10,930

Total Investments in Consolidated Long-Term Assets










672,076












Depreciation and amortization

114,277

61,551

13,461

17,684

1,331

(3,792)

15,867

28,218

(358)

248,239

General Depreciation










20,952

Total Depreciation in the Consolidated Report










269,191























 

 

 


Consolidated Financial Statements


Operating Segments













Infrastructures and Construction (International)
(Without the U.S.)  

Infrastructures and Construction Contracting in Israel  

Infrastructures and Construction (International) (U.S.)  

Real Estate Development (Israel)  

Real Estate Development (International) 

Concessions

Energy

Others

Adjustments

Total


Thousands of NIS












Revenues from outside customers

1,355,063

2,850,687

485,278

987,301

499,354

55,910

503,563

45,184

(450,822)

6,331,518

Inter-segment revenues

-

433,445

-

76

-

-

-

-

(433,521)

-

Total Revenues from Works Performed and Sales

1,355,063

3,284,132

485,278

987,377

499,354

55,910

503,563

45,184

(884,343)

6,331,518

Segment costs, net

1,326,005

3,190,853

470,342

630,585

409,067

(299,584)

471,490

68,221

(988,097)

5,278,882

Segment Results

29,058

93,279

14,936

356,792

90,287

355,494

32,073

(23,037)

103,754

1,052,636

Operating expenses, net, for all segments










(149,591)

Operating Income










903,045

Finance revenues (expenses), net assigned to segments

(70,437)

(6,114)

316

(41,659)

(1,856)

24,839

7,988

(7,674)

21,408

(73,189)

Net financing expenses not assigned to segments










(196,327)

Segment Profit (Loss) Before Tax

(41,379)

87,165

15,252

315,133

88,431

380,333

40,061

(30,711)

(220,756)

633,529























Additional information:











Segment assets

4,180,720

2,956,046

124,160

4,096,704

1,559,434

620,612

1,083,260

496,265

(811,183)

14,306,018

Investments and loans to associates

9

28,267

-

74,013

182,906

800,141

430,284

1,759

11,332

1,528,711

Assets not allocated to segments










841,073

Total Assets in the Consolidated Report










16,675,802












Segment liabilities

1,506,032

2,429,300

26,738

2,644,396

1,327,415

792,653

1,330,134

307,380

(1,353,497)

9,010,551

Excess of losses over investment in investees

22,428

-

48,001

10,900

-

-

16,079

-

-

97,408

Liabilities not allocated to segments










4,707,896

Total Liabilities in Consolidated Report










13,815,855












Long-term investments in assets

107,215

62,552

-

52,774

4

103,784

171,157

12,366

-

509,852

General long-term investments in assets










12,735

Total Investments in Consolidated Long-Term Assets










522,587












Depreciation and amortization

121,029

50,697

1,568

20,192

1,097

3,221

16,285

12,447

(2,031)

224,505

General Depreciation










12,474

Total Depreciation in the Consolidated Report










236,979

 

 

 

Consolidated Financial Statements


Operating Segments



For the Year Ending December 31 2018


Infrastructures and Construction (International) (Without the U.S.)  

Infrastructures and Construction Contracting in Israel

Infrastructures and Construction (International) (U.S.)  

Real Estate Development (Israel)  

Real Estate Development (International)

Concessions

Energy  

Others

Adjustments

Total  


Thousands of NIS

Revenues from outside customers

1,355,063

2,850,687

485,278

987,301

499,354

55,910

503,563

45,184

(450,822)

6,331,518

Inter-segment revenues

-

433,445

-

76

-

-

-

-

(433,521)

-

Total Revenues from Works Performed and Sales

1,355,063

3,284,132

485,278

987,377

499,354

55,910

503,563

45,184

(884,343)

6,331,518

Segment costs, net

1,326,005

3,190,853

470,342

630,585

409,067

(299,584)

471,490

68,221

(988,097)

5,278,882

Segment Results

29,058

93,279

14,936

356,792

90,287

355,494

32,073

(23,037)

103,754

1,052,636

Operating expenses, net, for all segments










(149,591)

Operating Income










903,045

Finance revenues (expenses), net assigned to segments

(70,437)

(6,114)

316

(41,659)

(1,856)

24,839

7,988

(7,674)

21,408

(73,189)

Net financing expenses not assigned to segments










(196,327)

Segment Profit (Loss) Before Tax

(41,379)

87,165

15,252

315,133

88,431

380,333

40,061

(30,711)

(220,756)

633,529























Additional information:











Segment assets

4,180,720

2,956,046

124,160

4,096,704

1,559,434

620,612

1,083,260

496,265

(811,183)

14,306,018

Investments and loans to associates

9

28,267

-

74,013

182,906

800,141

430,284

1,759

11,332

1,528,711

Assets not allocated to segments










841,073

Total Assets in the Consolidated Report










16,675,802












Segment liabilities

1,506,032

2,429,300

26,738

2,644,396

1,327,415

792,653

1,330,134

307,380

(1,353,497)

9,010,551

Excess of losses over investment in investees

22,428

-

48,001

10,900

-

-

16,079

-

-

97,408

Liabilities not allocated to segments










4,707,896

Total Liabilities in Consolidated Report










13,815,855












Long-term investments in assets

107,215

62,552

-

52,774

4

103,784

171,157

12,366

-

509,852

General long-term investments in assets










12,735

Total Investments in Consolidated Long-Term Assets










522,587












Depreciation and amortization

121,029

50,697

1,568

20,192

1,097

3,221

16,285

12,447

(2,031)

224,505

General Depreciation










12,474

Total Depreciation in the Consolidated Report










236,979

 

 

 

CONTACTS
Shikun & Binui                                                                                
 Leon Vasilnitzky                                                             
+972 (3) 630 5894                                                          
leon_v@shikunbinui.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.