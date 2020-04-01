TORRANCE, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (hereinafter "SMS"), completes the integration of Core Medical Imaging Inc. (hereinafter "CMI"), a subsidiary of SMS into the company. CMI is starting its new operation under the name of SMS Northwest branch, located in Kenmore, WA and will continue to provide best-in-class healthcare solutions and service for customers in the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.
Under Shimadzu's long-term strategy to expand its healthcare business in North America, the integration has been planned since the acquisition in January 2019. SMS sets goals to strengthen our business development for Interventional X-ray systems used in vascular diagnostic treatments and for the continuous growth of our service business by taking advantage of the excellent business reputation, which CMI established.
About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS)
Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a division of Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, is its medical business subsidiary in USA.
Shimadzu Corporation, an international enterprise founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic imaging equipment including conventional (Rad & RF), interventional (Cardiovascular) and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Torrance, California with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada with a Sales and Marketing office located in Cleveland, Ohio and Southwest Direct Operations headquartered in Dallas,Texas as well as direct service in the greater Chicago area.
For further information about Shimadzu Medical Systems USA or other activities of Shimadzu in North America
