ATLANTA, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings, LLC ("Mammoth"), an Atlanta-based conveyor car wash operator, has acquired Shine On Carwash ("Shine On"), a two-unit express conveyor car wash operator in Evansville, Indiana. Shine On's founder, Jeff Robb, made a significant equity investment in Mammoth and will have an ongoing management role with the company.
Gary Dennis, Mammoth's co-founder and CEO, explained, "Adding Shine On to the Mammoth family of brands expands our presence in the Ohio Valley region." He added, "We want to give our customers more choices and convenience, and Shine On gives us a great platform to do that."
Jeff Robb stated, "Mammoth treated me like a partner throughout this process. I'm excited to join a team full of industry insiders."
Mammoth is the first car wash acquisition platform formed by industry-insiders and is the 9th largest conveyor car wash operator in the United States according to Commercial Plus's Top 100 list. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally and operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth's multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, and now Shine On, among others.
In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth's corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital provides Mammoth's debt financing.
About Mammoth Holdings
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Mammoth Holdings operates 39 conveyor car washes under the Marc-1, Swifty, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, and QuickWash Express brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, and Tennessee. Mammoth was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit one of our locations or see us online at: www.mammothholdings.com.
About Shine On
Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Shine On operates express conveyor car washes in Evansville. Shine On was founded by Jeff Robb and Jamie Robb in 2004. To learn more, please visit a Shine On location or see us online at: shineoncarwash.com.
About Red Dog Equity LLC
Red Dog Equity LLC™ is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit: www.reddogequity.com.
About The Pritzker Organization
The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.