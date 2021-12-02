FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Directors of the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership ("SHIP") has selected Melissa Muntz as SHIP's new Executive Director, effective November 29th, 2021. SHIP's journey from its inception to today has been nothing short of phenomenal and the Board believes Melissa will do an exceptional job leading SHIP into its next chapter. "Melissa's experience, skills, and integrity make her perfectly suited to take on this important role. With Melissa at the helm, we look forward to extending and deepening SHIP's programming for Frederick youth experiencing homelessness and helping many more break the cycle of poverty through education, training, and whole-person support," said Gwen Romack, SHIP's Board President.
About SHIP
SHIP provides critical resources and urgent services to the hundreds of Frederick County youth experiencing homelessness each year. Our primary mission is to help break the cycle of poverty with a focus on education, emotional and mental health, and community resources. To find out more about SHIP and get involved, go to http://www.shipfrederick.com
