AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipshape Solutions Inc., a company with a vision for every home to be safe, reliable and efficient today announced that Bob Tetenbaum has joined the executive leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. In this new role, Bob will lead the development of Shipshape's provider co-marketing and direct to homeowner programs.
After serving as a senior advisor to Shipshape for several months, Bob is joining the executive team to build the marketing organization and develop the marketing programs that will play a key role in the rapid growth of Shipshape.
"The growth of our platform depends on the trust and credibility we have with our partners and the homeowners we serve. Bob successfully built a business that developed predictive models and targeted marketing campaigns in partnership with banks to reach homeowners efficiently. Hiring Bob is one of the best strategic moves we have made," said Ryan Dalton, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Shipshape.
Bob co-founded and built First Manhattan Consulting Group ("FMCG"), a company that advised the top 50 US banks on corporate and line-of-business strategies and direct marketing. Bob transformed FMCG into the largest direct to consumer and small business marketing agency for banks in the country. In addition, he managed the sale of the firm to Deluxe Corporation in 2016 for $200 million. Bob retired from FMCG in February 2019.
Bob brings decades of experience working with sophisticated enterprise partners and a proven success in marketing to homeowners. As Chief Marketing Officer, Bob will apply his expertise in developing targeted marketing algorithms to efficiently reach homeowners with compliant, enterprise grade processes that ensure data security and privacy. Bob's top priority is to ensure Shipshape earns and keeps the trust of Shipshape's partners and customers. He will support sales teams in channel development programs and distribution partnerships and recruit a world class marketing team for Shipshape.
About Shipshape Solutions Inc.
Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient and well maintained. The company operates a first of its kind proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home.
Shipshape is based in Austin, TX.
For more information, visit http://www.shipshape.ai.
