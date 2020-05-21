LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after opening its Los Angeles office, Shook, Hardy & Bacon welcomes Partner Colm Moran and Of Counsel Robert Feyder to broaden the firm's strategic capabilities advising and defending automotive manufacturers and distributors. Moran has been representing automotive manufacturers since the late 1990s, primarily focused on business and commercial litigation and automotive franchise law. Both Moran and Feyder hail from the same AmLaw 10 firm where Moran was a co-leader of the automotive litigation practice.
"We're ecstatic Colm and Robert are moving to Shook. With their addition, Shook is deepening its foundation in the Los Angeles legal market by adding two incredibly skilled litigators," said Shook Los Angeles Managing Partner Michael Mallow, a nationally recognized litigator who focuses on commercial and class action litigation in the automotive sector and who worked with both Moran and Feyder from 1998 to 2006 at another firm.
"Shook already has a preeminent automotive practice, particularly defending automotive class actions. But adding Colm's franchise knowledge greatly expands the services we can provide to our auto clients. Robert also strengthens our commercial litigation bench in this challenging time for clients. In addition to defending motor vehicle manufacturers against claims brought by dealers and providing advice and counsel on a wide variety of state motor vehicle franchise law issues, Robert has over three decades of experience representing companies in challenging economic cycles."
Moran has handled litigation through trial for motor vehicle manufacturers in more than 25 jurisdictions. His industry knowledge covers state motor vehicle franchise laws in all 50 states. He has also represented motor vehicle manufacturers in international arbitration, with a particular focus on disputes in the Middle East. Moran is one of only a small handful of lawyers the automotive industry regularly turns to for dealer franchise issues.
"We were attracted to Shook for a couple of reasons, foremost among them, their trial reputation," said Moran. "Shook is not afraid to try very contentious cases for a sophisticated client base, achieving results that align with their business goals. It's where we want to be."
Shook's automotive team represents most of the world's leading auto manufacturers handling just about every type of automotive claim. A differentiator is Shook's commitment to science and technology, which includes an industry group focusing on highly autonomous vehicles. Researchers and analysts with advanced degrees in engineering and technology round out the team, which stretches from D.C, for regulatory guidance, to its three offices in California for industry knowledge and litigation prowess.
"Adding Colm and Robert brings a new dimension to Shook's automotive industry practice," said Partner Amir Nassihi who co-chairs Shook's Automotive Industry Group and is a class action litigator. "We're excited about the experience and value they will bring to our clients, specifically in matters involving franchise and automotive dealership matters."
"Colm is one of the preeminent lawyers representing automobile companies on all aspects of automotive dealer litigation and consulting, including warranty and incentive fraud, franchise terminations, dealer bankruptcies and the interpretation of state franchise statutes," said Partner Janet Hickson, who co-chairs the industry group from her Orange County office. "We're glad they are on our team."
Shook currently has California offices in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco.
