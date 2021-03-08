ROYAL OAK, Mich., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With an eye on continued academic excellence and a clear vision for the future, Shrine Catholic Schools names Joanne Swan Jones as its' first Head of Schools. Shrine is a co-ed educational community that begins with 3-year-old preschool and continues through high-school.
"Shrine Catholic Schools is an amazing educational institution with the highest levels of academics, athletics, fine arts and faith formation," said Mrs. Jones. "I am excited and honored to join the Shrine team and meet the more than 1,000 students and their families who make up this amazing and thriving community. I am looking forward to leading this community into its next strong chapter."
Jo Jones is joining Shrine from Notre Dame Preparatory School in Towson, MD where she was Executive Director of Academics. She was selected following a nationwide search conducted by Partners in Mission School Leadership Solutions.
"Jo has an impressive background in catholic school administration and will bring a fresh light and new perspective to Shrine Catholic Schools. I was moved by Jo's deep Catholic faith." said Fr. Joe Horn, Shrine President of Schools and Pastor of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica. "She also brings a commitment to Catholic education and will be a very welcome addition to our community."
The addition of a Head of Schools will lead Shrine Catholic Schools in its next era dedicated to the implementation of a focused strategic plan which includes the highest level of education and formation of students along with growth in this already-thriving community.
"As the Shrine Grade School principal, I'm looking forward to sharing with Jo all the steps that a Shrine student walks from the Early Childhood Center until graduation and beyond." said Jennifer Bero '85, Shrine Catholic Grade School principal. "And on behalf of Shrine alumni, I can't wait to welcome Jo into our strong community. It's a great time to be a Shrine Knight."
"I look forward to working together with Jo in the months to come." said James Mio '96, Shrine Catholic High School and Academy principal. "I know she'll hit the ground running to help further our work to improve our infrastructure while also building relationships with our families, community and supporters."
About Shrine Catholic Schools and National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica
Shrine Catholic Schools are parish schools of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak, Michigan. Founded in 1934, the schools provide a co-educational Christ-centered learning environment for Pre-K through 12th grade, with a focus on excellence in college preparatory education as well as extracurricular activities and many after-school programs and clubs. The National Shrine of the Little Flower, named a minor Basilica in 2015 by Pope Francis, was founded in 1926 and serves a parish of approximately 4,200 families in and throughout the Metro-Detroit area.
