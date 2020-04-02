CHICAGO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shure and Adam Levine joined forces to officially launch AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones and AONIC 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating™ Earphones. Shure, a leading global audio electronics company with a 95-year history of shaping the industry, has been working with Adam Levine and Maroon 5 for more than a decade – using Shure microphones, in-ear monitoring, and digital wireless systems during live performances and in the studio. This next evolution of the collaboration extends to consumer listening, providing the same high-quality Shure audio for consumers that so many artists like Levine rely on to record and perform their music.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8711551-shure-aonic-headphones-earphones-adam-levine/
During a preview at CES this year, AONIC 50 and AONIC 215 products earned editorial praise and awards from several prominent tech and audio reviewers.
The launch includes a multi-platform marketing campaign featuring Levine as the face of the new AONIC line, bringing to life the Company's long-standing heritage of supporting musicians who have trusted Shure gear on stage and in the studio. For decades, legendary musicians, including Elvis, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and Aretha Franklin – to today's top artists like Levine, Jennifer Lopez, Luke Bryan, and J Balvin – have trusted Shure gear.
Developed by VaynerMedia and VaynerProductions, the campaign focuses on videos featuring Dillion Francis' remixed version of Maroon 5's hit "Memories." The campaign tagline, "For Those Who Make Music. And Everyone Who Moves to It.", highlights the connection artists develop with their fans through their music.
"Adam's long-standing relationship with Shure and his popularity worldwide made it a natural decision for us to work with him on this campaign," said Eduardo Valdes, Senior Director, Global Marketing, Musician and Consumer Audio, at Shure. "This campaign is about bringing artists closer to fans and capturing the emotion and inspiration that artists deliver through their music. From initial recording sessions in the studio to the official release of an album, Shure is bringing our legendary studio-quality sound to music lovers with AONIC wireless headphones and earphones, providing the same reliable, world-class listening experience no matter where listeners are."
Built To Provide Quality Audio For Work and Play
Engineered with decades of professional audio experience, AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones deliver premium, wireless studio-quality sound with exceptional comfort and durability.
Shure's first wireless headphones, AONIC 50, feature adjustable noise cancellation to help eliminate distractions for a truly immersive experience with the flip of a switch. Users who want to interact with the world around them can activate Environment Mode to hear immediate surroundings.
Up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge provides a week of use without needing to recharge. Fingertip controls provide quick access to answer calls, adjust volume, or pause music with a push of a button. AONIC 50 Wireless Headphones offer Bluetooth® 5 wireless technology for enhanced stability and a range of up to 30 feet. Featuring a dedicated, high-performance headphone amplifier, AONIC 50 supports popular audio codecs, including Qualcomm® aptX™, aptX™ HD, aptX™ Low Latency audio, Sony LDAC, AAC, and SBC.
When Bluetooth isn't an option, AONIC 50 Wireless Headphones can connect to wired sources with a 3.5mm analog audio input to ensure an uninterrupted connection to any device, including laptops for conference calls.
Reliable Audio Anywhere
Built with the same design musicians use for in-ear monitoring on-stage, AONIC 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones feature awe-inspiring audio with clear sound and deep bass. Exceptional comfort and a secure, over-ear fit ensures the earphones stay in place even during high-energy activities. Sound Isolating technology blocks unwanted-noise, but with a press of a button, Environment Mode lets listeners hear the outside world when needed.
AONIC 215 True Wireless Earphones offer eight hours of battery life with three additional full charges from the included rugged, hardcover case for a total of up to 32 hours of battery life on the go. Equipped with a premium headphone amplifier, AONIC 215 supports multiple codecs, including Qualcomm aptX, AAC, and SBC, and offers Bluetooth 5 wireless technology for enhanced stability and a range of up to 30 feet.
AONIC 215 features the same award-winning modular design that Shure Sound Isolating Earphones are known for. Listeners can quickly go from wired to wireless with the proper accessories. The Secure Fit Adapter can also be purchased separately to easily transform any existing detachable Shure Sound Isolating Earphones, including the SE846, SE535, SE425, into true wireless.
"The modular design of this product enables users to take their AONIC 215 Earphones and convert them from true wireless to wired in seconds, without having to buy a second pair of earphones to upgrade to the latest cable or wireless technology," said Matt Engstrom, Senior Category Director, Global Product Management, at Shure. "If you want to go from listening wirelessly on your phone to plugging in to a laptop for a conference call, it's a simple switch, while keeping the same high-quality audio performance."
Customizable Listening Experience with the ShurePlus™ PLAY App
When paired with the free ShurePlus™ PLAY App, listeners can personalize their noise cancellation and Environment Mode levels. Available for iOS and Android, the PLAY app is also a full-featured music player with EQ, supporting standard, and hi-res music files.
In addition to the feature controls, the PLAY app lets users customize tone and voice prompts for important notifications, like power on/off, connection confirmation, and low battery. The PLAY app can also be used to upgrade firmware for AONIC 50 Headphones and AONIC 215 Earphones.
Pricing and Availability
AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are available in two color options (black, brown) and retail for $399 USD.
AONIC 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones are available in four color options (clear, black, white, blue) and retail for $279 USD.
True Wireless Secure Fit Adapter for use with any detachable Shure Sound Isolating Earphones can be purchased separately at $229 USD.
AONIC 50, AONIC 215, and the Secure Fit Adapter are now available at select retailers, including Amazon, B&H, and at www.shure.com/AONICsound.
About Shure
Shure (www.shure.com) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure.
Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have more than 30 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.
About Maroon 5
GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum powerhouse Maroon 5 are one of pop music's most enduring artists and the 21st century's biggest acts. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards and become "the most successful group in the history of the Bill-board Hot 100" with 15 Top 10 singles on the chart. Maroon 5 have earned 11 #1 Top 40 hits, making them the only band to ever do so and tied for most all-time. As well as owning the most #1s at Hot AC by any act in the history of the chart. They have sold over 65 million albums and 330 million singles worldwide, and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries.