TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emerging Florida rock band Kamenar has gone on to take the stage as finalists in the upcoming Hard Rock Rising Tampa: Battle of the Bands Competition, set for Nov. 17 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
The high energy hard rock band, led by 20-year-old twin brothers Sean and John Kamenar, and bassist Owen Popper, beat out countless other bands to end up in the enviable position competing against only three other bands from the region.
The winning band, which will be chosen by three judges including special guest judge Sully Erna, lead singer of Godsmack, will go on to perform at the 97x Next Big Thing, taking place on December 3 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.
If Kamenar is selected, they will perform alongside an incredible line-up that includes bands such as Twenty One Pilots, Bastille, Weezer, Glass Animals, and others.
Recently, Kamenar has been compared to the likes of sibling hard rock band, Van Halen. Sean's virtuosic guitar skills and killer vocals combined with John's masterful drumming have quickly made Kamenar a force to be reckoned with in the independent rock music scene.
The brothers first discovered their love of music while riding Aerosmith's Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Walt Disney World as kids. And at 14, the Tampa-based twin brothers began picking up their musical instruments and formed their band, Kamenar.
Since then, they have put out a number of singles, including "Crazy Life" and "Never Enough Time" off their self-titled EP.
The Tampa twins were also just featured on CBS Tampa's program, '10 On The Road.'
They continuously perform live shows at popular venues throughout the Tampa area, including The Orpheum, Red Star Live and The Brass Mug.
With more incredible music on the way and many new live shows, Kamenar is certainly a band on a rapid ascent with a growing fanbase around the world.
Follow Kamenar on Instagram at @kamenarofficial and on Facebook at Kamenar. Listen to them on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music.
For more information on Hard Rock Rising Tampa's Battle of the Bands, visit http://www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
For Booking requests, contact John Kamenar at 813-361-5656, and for all Brand Management requests, contact Brandi Kamenar Beverly Hills at 310-734-6180.
Media Contact
Steven Le Vine, grapevine pr + consulting, +1 (323) 386-2300 Ext: 1, steven.levine@theprgrapevine.com
SOURCE Kamenar