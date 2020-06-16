CAMPBELL, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the many highlights of the upcoming SID/DSCC Business Conference (Aug. 3-7), sponsored by Applied Materials, GE and OTI, will include the opportunity to capture insights from an extensive collection of leading market and financial analysts.
There will be 14 presentations from 13 leading analysts from nine different companies including:
Counterpoint
- Tom Kang, Research Director and Managing Director
DiScien
- Dragon Cui, CEO
DSCC
- Ross Young, CEO
- Bob O'Brien, President
- Yoshi Tamura, President of Asian Operations
- Sid Mohan, Director of Research
- Rita Li, Director of China Operations
IHS Markit
- Kyle Davis, UI/UX Senior Analyst
J.D. Power
- Kristin Kolodge, Executive Director, Driver Integration and HMI
Omdia
- David Hsieh, Senior Director, Display Technology
Mizuho Securities
- Yasuo Nakane, Global Head of Technology Research
The NPD Group
- Stephen Baker, Vice President, Industry Advisor – Technology & Mobile
UBI Research
- Dr. Choong Hoon Yi
These industry experts will provide deep insight into the following topics as well as many others:
- LCDs – Supply/demand and pricing outlook and more
- OLEDs – Smartphone penetration and the outlook for other applications
- Smartphones – brand share, region share, model share and much more
- Foldable displays – latest outlook, bottlenecks, opportunities, etc.
- TVs – Market share, growth by country/size, latest technology advances, etc.
- Automotive – Display market opportunities, growth, OLED opportunities, etc.
- IT – Latest view on notebook, tablet and monitor demand, WFH impact, future advances and roadmaps, etc.
- Quantum Dots - QD-OLED vs. QNED vs. MicroLEDs, ELQD outlook, etc.
- MicroLEDs – Latest developments, bottlenecks, opportunities, etc.
- Investment Opportunities
- And more
At under $500, the SID/DSCC Business Conference Webinar is a great value with not only 14 analyst presentations worth tens of thousands of dollars, but presentations from 16 manufacturers as well. To register, please visit http://displayweek.org/2020/Attendee/Registration.aspx.
About Display Week 2020
The 57th Display Week, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will take place August 3-7, 2020 as a virtual event. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2020, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2020), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.
About SID
The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.
About Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC)
Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) was formed by experienced display market analysts from throughout the display supply chain and delivers valuable insights through consulting, syndicated reports and events. The company has offices in the US, Europe, Japan, Korea and China. DSCC is on the web at www.displaysupplychain.com and can be reached in the US at info@displaysupplychain.com or (770) 503-6318.
