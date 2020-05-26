- Mr. Craig Collard appointed to the Board of Directors -
VANCOUVER, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA), a late-stage drug development company focused on the registration and commercialization of momelotinib, a JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a potentially differentiated therapeutic profile for the treatment of myelofibrosis, today announced the appointment of Dr. Stephen Dilly as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2020. In addition, Dr. Dilly and Mr. Craig Collard have been appointed to the company's Board of Directors.
"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Dilly to Sierra and look forward to his leadership as we continue to advance momelotinib and start to prepare for its potential commercialization. Stephen is a proven industry veteran with a track record of success, well-suited to shepherd the company through this evolution. We also welcome Craig Collard, who adds further commercial experience to our Board at this critical stage," said Mr. Robert Pelzer, Chairman of Sierra Oncology. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Dr. Nick Glover for his commitment and dedication to Sierra and for guiding the renewed development of momelotinib to this late stage."
"I am excited to lead Sierra, which has already clearly defined the regulatory path for momelotinib, launched the MOMENTUM Phase 3 trial, and positioned this unique asset as a differentiated treatment that may address unmet needs in myelofibrosis, representing a substantial market opportunity," said Dr. Dilly. "I look forward to working with the Sierra team and Board of Directors to drive this promising investigational therapy forward through its anticipated final phase of clinical development and begin the company's transition into a commercially focused entity."
Dr. Stephen Dilly brings three decades of executive management experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently, Dr. Dilly served as CEO and Board Member of Aimmune Therapeutics. Dr. Dilly has served in executive roles at Genentech, Chiron and SmithKline Beecham and has been associated with the development and launch of several marketed drugs. Dr. Dilly also currently serves on the Board of Directors of one public biotechnology company and several private companies. He holds an M.B.B.S. from the University of London and a Ph.D. in Cardiac Physiology from University of London.
Mr. Craig Collard is currently the CEO of Veloxis Pharmaceutics, Inc., a transplant focused pharmaceutical company, now a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei after its acquisition of Veloxis for $1.3 billion in 2020. Prior to this, he served as the CEO and Chairman of Cornerstone Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company he founded in 2004, until February 2014 when the company was purchased by Chiesi Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Before founding Cornerstone, Mr. Collard served as President and CEO of Carolina Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company he founded in May 2003. From 1998 to 2003, Mr. Collard served in various commercial roles at Verum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and DJ Pharma, Inc. Mr. Collard is a member of the Board of Directors of Veloxis, Opiant Pharmaceutics, Inc. and TerrAscend Corporation. Mr. Collard holds a B.S. in Engineering from the Southern College of Technology (now Southern Polytechnic State University) in Marietta, Georgia.
About Sierra Oncology
Sierra Oncology is a late stage drug development company focused on achieving the successful registration and commercialization of momelotinib, a potent, selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a targeted mechanism of action that enables it to address all three key drivers of myelofibrosis. Momelotinib's differentiated therapeutic profile encompasses robust constitutional symptom improvements, a range of meaningful anemia benefits, including eliminating or reducing the need for frequent blood transfusions, and comparable spleen control to ruxolitinib. More than 1,200 subjects have received momelotinib since clinical studies began in 2009, including more than 820 patients treated for myelofibrosis.
Sierra has launched MOMENTUM, a randomized double-blind Phase 3 clinical trial designed to enroll 180 myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic, and who have been treated previously with a JAK inhibitor. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to momelotinib. Momelotinib is protected by patents anticipated to provide potential exclusivity to 2040 in the United States and Europe (inclusive of potential Patent Term Extension or Supplementary Protection Certificate).
