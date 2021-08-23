HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sight Growth Partners, the administrative services provider for SightMD and SightMD New Jersey - leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platforms in New York and New Jersey respectfully, announced the expansion of its services into the state of Pennsylvania. Progressive Vision Institute (PVI), Betz Ophthalmology Associates, along with Progressive Surgical Institute, and the Progressive Laser Surgical Institute, have merged together under the name of SightMD Pennsylvania. Sight Growth Partners is thrilled to welcome these premier practices, which expands its administrative services to 60+ locations and 110+ providers.
Progressive Vision Institute has been helping families see better for more than three decades with locations in Lewisburg, Philadelphia, Pottsville, Shamokin, and Wyomissing. The practice was founded by Solomon C. Luo, M.D., who was one of the first physicians in the area to use the excimer laser to perform LASIK Eye Surgery. "We are excited to embrace these new partnerships and expand accessibility to our patients with more locations and physicians who share in our mission to bring the best eye care to families in Pennsylvania," said Dr. Solomon Luo. In 1999, Dr. Maria Barbe joined PVI and brought her expertise in treating pediatric and adult strabismus. In 2000, Dr. Shann Lin joined the team, bringing world-class medical care and expertise in vitreoretinal surgery and age-related macular degeneration. The physicians of Progressive Vision Institute specialize in cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, vitreo-retinal disease and surgery, pediatric retina, oculoplastic, glaucoma care, cosmetic treatments, dry eye management, allergy testing, and low vision. Most locations have a full-service optical center for general eye care needs including glasses and contact lens examinations. The doctors of PVI joining SightMD Pennsylvania are Solomon C. Luo, M.D., Betsy Luo, M.D., Maria E. Barbe, M.D., Joseph A. Matz, M.D., Shann B. Lin, M.D., William Kellogg, M.D., Aaron Blehm, O.D., Ann Marie Blehm, O.D., Tricia Thomas, M.D., and Andrew Larson, O.D.
Betz Ophthalmology Associates has been a leader in eye care solutions in Central Pennsylvania for over four decades. As leaders in specialized eye care, the doctors at Betz Ophthalmology Associates have taken care of the needs of their patients time and time again. The physicians at Betz Ophthalmology Associates specialize in Glaucoma, Cornea, Cataract, Diabetes, Macular Degeneration, as well as glasses and contact lenses. The doctors of Betz Ophthalmology Associates joining SightMD Pennsylvania are Joseph Tan M.D., and Rita Verma O.D.
These practices share in the mission to provide an unparalleled care experience for patients with 7-days-a-week access to world-class quality eye care in the convenience of their local neighborhoods, delivered by a dedicated, caring and talented healthcare team.
Jonathan Lujan, CEO of Sight Growth Partners, said, "Sight Growth Partners remains committed to its mission of supporting physicians so they can focus on their patients. Now more than ever, providers need our support to continue to grow their practices and remove administrative burdens. We're excited to serve our network of the highest quality eye care practitioners in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania."
About Sight Growth Partners
Sight Growth Partners is the leading administrative services provider for the ophthalmology sector including SightMD, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. It has over 140 employees who provide administrative solutions to physicians, ophthalmology clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Sight Growth Partners provides its clients with world-class administrative services, including a 24/7 call center, billing, credentialing, human resources, and other services, enabling them to continue delivering best-in-class care to patients in their communities. Sight Growth Partners is backed by Chicago Pacific Founders, a leading middle market private equity firm which focuses exclusively on partnerships with growing companies in the healthcare services sector. For more information about Sight Growth Partners, please visit http://www.sightgrowthpartners.com.
About SightMD Pennsylvania
SightMD Pennsylvania was formed from the merger of Progressive Vision Institute, and Betz Ophthalmology Associates, along with Progressive Surgical Institute, and the Progressive Laser Surgical Institute. SightMD Pennsylvania offers patients access to 12 ophthalmic surgeons and specialists through the convenience of 7 clinical locations and 2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Pennsylvania. Its services include general eye exams, cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, vitreoretinal diseases and surgery, pediatric retina, oculoplastic, glaucoma care, corneal disorders, cosmetic treatments, dry eye management, allergy testing, and low vision. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Pennsylvania.
Media Contact
Melissa Damon, Sight Growth Partners, 6319834950, mdamon@sightgrowthpartners.com
SOURCE Sight Growth Partners