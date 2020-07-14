MENLO PARK, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Sciences, Inc., a growth-stage medical device company transforming the two fastest-growing segments in ophthalmology and optometry, glaucoma and dry eye disease, today announced that Donald J. Zurbay has been appointed as a member of the company's Board of Directors.
Zurbay joins with more than 28 years of experience primarily leading finance, accounting and strategy for high-growth medical technology businesses. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Patterson Companies, Inc., a leading dental and animal health products company. Zurbay was previously the CFO of St. Jude Medical, Inc. until its sale to Abbott in 2017 for $25 billion. During his 15-year tenure at St. Jude Medical, Zurbay helped guide the company through significant growth and multi-national expansion, including 19 acquisitions, scaling the business from $1 billion to over $6 billion in annual revenues. Prior to St. Jude Medical, Zurbay spent 10 years in public accounting at Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers and three years at The Valspar Corporation. In addition to Sight Sciences, he currently serves on the Board of Directors for Silk Road Medical.
"Don's extensive experience in leading the strategy work and execution planning for market-leading medical device companies to grow and to scale make him an excellent addition to our Board of Directors," said Paul Badawi, Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences. "We will benefit from his leadership and guidance in many aspects of our business, including strategy, finance, accounting and operations, as we continue to accelerate the global commercial growth of OMNI® and TearCare®."
"Sight Sciences is making a real impact on the fields of glaucoma and dry eye and is a rising leader in ophthalmology and optometry," said Donald Zurbay. "I look forward to supporting and advising the company as it continues to implement the growth and scale-up strategies to support the accelerated adoption of both of its innovative medical products, OMNI and TearCare."
About Sight Sciences
Founded in 2011, Sight Sciences develops and commercializes intelligently designed and engineered products that target the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases. The company's surgical glaucoma product portfolio features the OMNI Surgical System, a dually indicated MIGS device that facilitates the performance of both ab interno trabeculotomy and transluminal viscoelastic delivery. Using proprietary multi-modal functionality, OMNI allows surgeons to target all three sources of resistance in the conventional outflow pathway (trabecular meshwork, Schlemm's canal and collector channels) with a single device and single corneal incision.
The company's non-surgical dry eye product portfolio consists of TearCare for ophthalmologists and optometrists. TearCare is a software-controlled, wearable, therapeutic eyelid technology designed to melt and clear obstructions of the meibomian glands within the eyelids. Leveraging the full functionality of the blinking eye, proprietary SmartLid™ technology is designed to conform to all eyelid anatomies and achieve therapeutic meibum melting temperatures at the tarsal conjunctiva thereby clearing meibomian gland obstructions while sparing the cornea. Improved meibum production results in a higher quality lipid layer and higher quality tears.
