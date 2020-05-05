PALO ALTO, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SightGlass Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on ending nearsightedness (myopia), today announced it will hold an R&D webinar to discuss the science of and latest research in myopia, as well as provide an overview about the clinical development and commercialization program for the Company's novel glasses designed to slow the progression of myopia in children.
Joining SightGlass Vision's Company leadership will be two of the world's foremost leaders in myopia research and management: Earl L. Smith III, OD, PhD, FAAO, FARVO, Greeman-Petty Professor, Vision Department and Interim Chief Health Officer, University of Houston, Texas, and Jay Neitz, Ph.D., Professor and Research Director, Department of Ophthalmology, and Co-director, Neitz Lab, University of Washington, and co-founder of SightGlass Vision.
"We have been working hard on treatment options and are proud of the great progress we have made in a short period of time. We are honored to be joined by two of the top leaders in myopia and vision science research, Earl Smith and Jay Neitz, who will help shine a light on this serious eye condition. In addition to providing an overview of myopia and the discovery of a unique mechanism of action to treat the condition, we look forward to discussing the clinical development and latest data from our CYPRESS pivotal trial of our novel lenses designed to slow myopia progression in children," said Thomas W. Chalberg, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer.
The SightGlass Vision R&D webinar will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 9:00-11:30AM ET. Participation is limited. The webinar will be available live for registered participants; it will not be available in archived form. To register, please visit https://platformwebcast.com/sightglassvision/.
About Myopia
Nearsightedness or myopia is a condition that occurs when the light coming into an eye does not focus on the retina, but in front of it, making things look blurry. For most people, myopia is usually a minor inconvenience and is correctable. However, myopia increases the risk of serious eye conditions such as myopic maculopathy, retinal detachment, and glaucoma, making it one of the leading causes of visual impairment and blindness.
Myopia has seen a dramatic increase in prevalence over the past several decades. In the early 1970's, only 25 percent of Americans were nearsighted. By the early 2000's, that number had jumped to more than 40 percent. Today, the number of nearsighted people is at epidemic proportions globally. Myopia is the leading cause of irreversible blindness in parts of Asia. Most alarming is approximately half of all young adults in the U.S. and Europe are nearsighted – double the number from when their grandparents were the same age. And in China, about 80 to 90 percent of teens and young adults are myopic, up from 10 to 20 percent just 65 years ago. It is estimated that almost half of the entire world's population, or five billion people, will be nearsighted by 2050. This increase is thought to relate to lifestyle changes, including less time outdoors and more eye-straining or near work-related activities such as reading and screen time. Early intervention is key to preventing high myopia from developing.
About SightGlass Vision, Inc.
SightGlass Vision, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on ending nearsightedness (myopia). Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, SightGlass is developing innovative spectacle lenses to reduce the progression of myopia in children. Based on groundbreaking research from the University of Washington, SightGlass was founded in 2016 by Professors Jay and Maureen Neitz, and Dr. James Kuchenbecker, who are world-renowned vision researchers, and Dr. Thomas Chalberg, a serial entrepreneur in the biotechnology and medical device sectors. For more information, please visit www.sightglassvision.com.