- Discussion to focus on myopia epidemiology and pathophysiology, discovery of a novel myopia mechanism, current and emerging treatments, and clinical development of Company's eyeglasses designed to slow the progression of myopia in children - Experts featured: -- Earl L. Smith III, OD, PhD, FAAO, FARVO, Greeman-Petty Professor, Vision Department and Interim Chief Health Officer, University of Houston, Texas -- Jay Neitz, Ph.D., Professor and Research Director, Department of Ophthalmology, and Co-director, Neitz Lab, University of Washington, and co-founder of SightGlass Vision