HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Eye Specialists of Westchester, a New Rochelle based ophthalmology practice. Through this strategic partnership the practice in New Rochelle at 140 Lockwood Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10801 will expand SightMD's presence by adding one location and two providers, growing SightMD's current footprint to 40 locations and 100+ providers across the New York Tri-state Area.
Founded in 1973, Eye Specialists of Westchester has stuck to their goal of keeping their patients' eyes healthy in order to provide a lifetime of the best vision possible. They recognize the importance of each individual's needs and accommodate patients of all ages. The doctors at Eye Specialist of Westchester are Bradley H. Scharf, M.D., and Aaron H. Cohen, M.D.
Dr. Cohen added, "Partnering with SightMD was a natural fit, due to our shared dedication to the patient-centric quality of care and level of excellence that SightMD stands for and has demonstrated in the community. My colleagues and I could not have found a more aligned partner."
Dr. Scharf added, "Always putting patients first and striving to meet their needs and improve their quality of life. This belief system is in line with mine and is how I have practiced ophthalmology my entire career, which is why I knew it would be a great fit."
Dr. Scharf graduated summa cum laude from Brooklyn College and received his medical degree from the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center. Dr. Scharf did his internship at Winthrop University Hospital, and he completed his ophthalmology training at The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, where he served as chief resident. Dr. Scharf then performed a year of subspecialty training in cornea and refractive surgery at the University of Minnesota. Dr. Scharf has appeared on several television and radio medical talk shows, and he has lectured to community groups as well as scientific audiences. He has performed cornea and glaucoma research, and he is a contributing author to a major ophthalmology textbook on the cornea.
Dr. Cohen graduated with honors from Binghamton University where he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematical Sciences and Chemistry. He then received his medical degree from the State University of New York – Health Science Center at Brooklyn and obtained membership in Alpha Omega Alpha, the honor medical society. After medical school, Dr. Cohen completed his internship in internal medicine at Winthrop University Hospital followed by residency training in ophthalmology at the State University – Kings County Hospital Center. Following his ophthalmology training, Dr. Cohen entered the United States Air Force as a staff ophthalmologist then became the chief of ophthalmology at the 1st Medical Group Hospital at Langley AFB. After three years in the Air Force, he received the Air Force Commendation Medal for the excellent service he provided during his tenure at Langley AFB.
Jeffrey Martin, M.D., Co-founder and President of SightMD, said, "My partners and I are thrilled to welcome Dr. Cohen & Dr. Scharf and their colleagues to the SightMD family. They have built a strong reputation by providing clinically excellent patient care. We look forward to supporting our new partners as they expand SightMD's presence in Westchester."
SightMD's commitment and dedication to their patients has never been interrupted which is why SightMD has continued to serve our community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges faced by our community and the nation, they continue to partner with talented physicians like Dr. Scharf and Dr. Cohen.
Dr. Scharf and Dr. Cohen will continue to care for their patients at the same New Rochelle office. With this partnership, Dr. Scharf and Dr. Cohen's patients and the community in Westchester will have access to seamless care at all of SightMD's office locations throughout Long Island, Westchester and New York City. Dr. Scharf and Dr. Cohen's new affiliation with SightMD brings their patients and the community new services including, laser cataract surgery, LASIK laser vision correction, pediatric ophthalmology, facial cosmetic and reconstructive eye surgery, audiology, refractive surgery, glaucoma management, retinal and diabetic eye disease treatment and advanced cataract care.
About SightMD
SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 100 eye care providers through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-ny/
Media Contact
Melissa Damon, SightMD, 6319834950, mdamon@sightgrowthpartners.com
Stephanie Penza, SightMD, 6318352613, spenza@sightgrowthpartners.com
SOURCE SightMD