SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Computing, an innovator in cloud-native analytics and business intelligence (A&BI), is powering data-driven marketing teams with new templates. Rather than toggling between dashboards in countless tools, marketers can now easily aggregate data into a single dashboard and analyze it themselves for richer, more impactful insights.
"Sigma's new templates make it easy for marketers to take advantage of all their data quickly and finally get a complete picture of the customer journey," said Candace Ng, President, IT Strategists. "Marketers have been missing out on transformative insights because their data is spread across multiple platforms. With Sigma, marketers can easily spot trends, patterns, and correlations others miss and a single insight has the power to transform a business."
Frank Bell from IT Strategists will host a webinar entitled "Integrate & Analyze: How to Become a Modern Marketer" on Thursday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. EDT with experts from Fivetran and Sigma Computing. The webinar will feature Sigma's marketing templates, which include a Customer Data Repository, customer dashboard, and reporting for ad spend on Facebook and Google. Sigma will continue to develop templates and currently offers templates for Snowflake adoption, usage, and performance monitoring.
"Limited access to data and analytics have prevented marketers from being truly data-driven and they're feeling the pain," said Cristina Bravo Olmo, vice president of marketing, Sigma Computing. "Marketers need to be able to dig into data, do their own exploration, and apply their expertise to the A&BI process. Sigma's new templates give marketers the 360-degree view into data they've been craving and the ability to do their own analyses so they can finally realize the data-driven dream."
Sigma is the first enterprise-ready cloud business intelligence and analytics (A&BI) solution designed to run natively inside cloud data warehouses (CDWs). Providing live, guided access to CDWs, Sigma maximizes their value, eliminates the need to change data models as new questions arise, and transforms A&BI into an iterative process. The Sigma Spreadsheet empowers anyone to analyze data - without code or extracts - and make insight-driven decisions quickly, freeing data experts to focus on more innovative, fulfilling initiatives. Sigma Computing powers a community-driven approach to A&BI and delivers on the self-service promise. https://www.sigmacomputing.com/
