SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Computing, an innovator in cloud analytics and business intelligence, today announced that Sigma is now available in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now easily try, purchase, and deploy Sigma directly through AWS Marketplace. Customers, like Blue Bottle Coffee and Teachable, already depend on AWS and Sigma to get the most out of their data and uncover invaluable insights.
"Sigma has been a game-changer for Teachable, enabling us to put the power of Amazon Redshift in the hands of business users," said Peter Jaffe, head of data, Teachable. "Our previous tool required custom development by the data team to accommodate changes in the data warehouse, making self-service BI impossible. With Sigma, providing access to the ever-changing needs of the business is a breeze and the spreadsheet-like interface has eliminated the learning curve and increased data literacy across the company."
Sigma is a Select Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and has been recognized for its AWS knowledge, customer success, and positive customer experiences. This announcement demonstrates each companies' continued commitment to working together and helping organizations transition to the cloud. Customers purchasing through AWS Marketplace do so with peace of mind, knowing that Sigma is preconfigured for AWS and AWS handles billing and payments, saving time and resources. Sigma can be launched here: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B082QW61WS.
"Sigma makes data accessible to everyone," said Rob Woollen, CEO and co-founder, Sigma Computing. "Making Sigma available in AWS Marketplace simplifies the procurement and deployment process so customers can focus on digging into their data and leveraging insights that give them the edge they need to leapfrog the competition."
ABOUT SIGMA
Sigma is the first enterprise-ready cloud business intelligence and analytics (A&BI) solution designed to run natively inside cloud data warehouses (CDWs). Providing live, guided access to CDWs, Sigma maximizes their value, eliminates the need to change data models as new questions arise, and transforms A&BI into an iterative process. The Sigma Spreadsheet empowers anyone to analyze data - without code or extracts - and make insight-driven decisions quickly, freeing data experts to focus on more innovative, fulfilling projects. Sigma powers a collaborative, community-driven approach to A&BI and delivers on the self-service promise. https://www.sigmacomputing.com/
