PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SignalWire, a venture-backed pioneer of software-defined telecom and creators of a revolutionary cloud communications platform, today announced that it has appointed Ezra Hookano as the company's new Vice President of Global Channels and Business Development. A seasoned technology sales and business development executive, Hookano will head up the company's expansion across a variety of channel partnerships and organizations as it disrupts the future of communications.
Hookano joins SignalWire as one of the industry's foremost channel sales experts, with a long track record of leading teams at companies and ramping sales from near-zero to hundreds of millions of dollars in a short time. His work has spanned seven startups, including Barracuda Networks, Drobo, Fusion-IO, and Exablox. During his tenures, he has aided in two IPOs and several acquisitions.
"We're tremendously excited to have someone of Ezra's skills and experience joining our team at this important point in our company's growth," said Anthony Minessale, CEO of SignalWire. "There are few executives in tech better-positioned to lead our sales and BD efforts as we forge into the future of remote collaboration and communications."
SignalWire's core technology stack is built from open-source communications networks and allows developers to quickly and easily create advanced applications and products. SignalWire CLOUD offers APIs and SDKs for voice, video, and SMS functionality at a fraction of the cost of competing cloud communications services.
"The cloud communications world is full of rapidly-adapting players, both old and new, and the market is ripe for disruption," said Ezra. "Luckily, SignalWire is on the bleeding edge of telecom and collaborative technology, and I couldn't be happier to be joining this team at this critical juncture."
Ezra's first task will be to roll out a channel program for the SignalWire Work product line, SignalWire's product for Virtual office/Video conferencing. SignalWire will be signing on a select group of resellers in geographies, and in some cases offering exclusive territories for the first year of the product launch to ensure that early adopter partners benefit from high margin dollars, net new customers, and 100% channel focused resources.
About SignalWire
SignalWire is a future-facing telecommunications company focused on democratizing its best-in-class technology by combining the power of programmable cloud communications with elegance and ease-of-use. For more information, visit signalwire.com.