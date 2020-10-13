BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Payments, a recognized market leader in payment processing, today announced the appointment of Jeff Fortney as Vice President of Partner Relations where he will be responsible for recruiting and supporting new Agent and ISO partners.
Fortney is an accomplished and well-respected payments professional with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. Fortney will focus on strengthening Signature's ISO and Agent partnerships while driving long-term strategic growth for the company. In addition to his involvement in the processing industry, Fortney is a regular contributor to various trade publications, and has served on various industry committees.
"Jeff is a seasoned payment professional with a proven track record of building partnerships and driving impressive growth. We are confident his presence will further strengthen our position as an industry leader," said Charles Hogan, President of Signature Payments.
"Signature has the tools and technology Partners need to be successful. I am excited to join the Signature team and I look forward to creating new opportunities for our independent Agents and ISOs," Fortney comments.
About Signature Payments
Signature Payments is a leading provider of payment technology solutions for merchants, payment partners and developers. For more than 20 years, Signature Payments has provided payment solutions to merchants across industries, from small businesses and special-risk merchants to multi-national retailers and technology partners. With a focus on delivering leading-edge customizable technology with a personal touch, Signature Payments is a trusted partner offering custom payments solutions to fit the way their clients do business. For more information, visit www.signaturepayments.com or email info@signaturepayments.com.
Contact: Brenna Ellis
bellis@signaturepayments.com
818.324.6938