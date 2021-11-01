SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution, a leader in alternative dispute resolution, announced today that four neutrals will join their rapidly expanding San Diego office. Hon. Ronald Prager (Ret.), Anthony F. Pantoni, Esq., Doug Glass, Esq. and Jonathan D. Andrews, Esq. have joined Scott Slater Markus, Esq. and Hon. Margo Lewis (Ret.) in serving the Southern California area. All four neutrals bring their impressive tenure and a unique approach to help parties resolve any type of legal dispute.
The distinguished and exceptionally genuine Hon. Ronald Prager (Ret.) brings three decades of experience to Signature Resolution. Judge Prager resolves complex cases by finding a middle ground with his pragmatic and straightforward mediation and arbitration style.
Anthony Pantoni, Esq. is widely recognized across California as one of the most accomplished employment attorneys working today. With extensive experience representing and defending both sides of the employment world, Pantoni brings a balanced evaluative approach to each case.
With over 4,000 mediation cases completed, Doug Glass, Esq. is one of the most experienced and popular mediators in California. He offers tireless leadership and critical analysis to pinpoint resolutions for a wide variety of cases.
Jonathan D. Andrews is one of California's most respected employment attorneys with both the plaintiff and defense bars. Using his 24 years of employment law and wage and hour experience, Mr. Andrews is taking the next steps in his career as a mediator with his unwavering desire to help parties resolve disputes and acknowledge the humanity of each situation.
"I'm extremely excited about the addition of these four neutrals. We are cementing ourselves in the San Diego area and bringing a higher level of dispute resolution than the area has ever seen." said Dario Higuchi, managing partner at Signature Resolution.
About Signature Resolution
Established in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit https://signatureresolution.com.
