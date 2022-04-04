Accomplished labor and employment attorney joins alternative dispute resolution firm
LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution, a leader in alternative dispute resolution, announced today that Monique Ngo-Bonnici is joining their team. Monique Ngo-Bonnici has been instrumental in settling hundreds of cases, primarily in the Labor & Employment arena, for the past 17 years. Her pragmatic approach, entrepreneurial mindset, and passion for solving problems makes a transition to a full-time mediation practice a natural transition for her career.
"I try to put myself in my clients' shoes. I've owned a business, and I've been an employee. So I bring the perspective of both and can help find a middle ground and a resolution. Solving problems is my passion," said Ngo-Bonnici.
Since 2012 she has repeatedly been recognized by Super Lawyers as a "Rising Star," she was named as one of only 50 California lawyers to The Recorder's 2013 "Lawyers on the Fast Track" list, and she was awarded the 2018 Rising Star for Labor & Employment by Euromoney LMG (an award given to the top employment attorney in the country under the age of 40).
Before joining Signature Resolution, Monique was the chair of Winston & Strawn's Los Angeles and Silicon Valley labor and employment practices. She specializes in resolving wage and hour class, collective, and representative actions, as well as claims involving discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, retaliation, violation of non-compete agreements, and misappropriation of trade secrets.
In addition to her experience and passion for dispute resolution, Monique feels strongly that diversity in the practice of law and mediation helps make justice more accessible to everyone. Growing up the child of immigrants, she inherited a strong work ethic, empathetic nature, and dedication to problem solving, which has resulted in her unparalleled ability to manage clients' personal and emotional issues, while working towards resolution.
About Signature Resolution
Established in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit https://signatureresolution.com.
