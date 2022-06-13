Clark brings 44 years of experience to alternative dispute resolution firm
LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution, a leader in alternative dispute resolution, announced today that aviation law attorney Roger W. Clark is joining the team. Clark brings 44 years of experience to the company and a vision to establish a national aviation practice in the field of mediation. His expertise in this area and his forbearing approach to mediation allow him to serve as an ideal decision-maker and advocate for bringing parties together.
"Everybody wants to get to a number, but no one wants to be the first one to get there," said Clark. "As a mediator, I soften that blow so that everybody gets to the same number, at the same time, without having to expose their vulnerabilities."
Clark is drawn to aviation both personally and professionally, which allows him a unique understanding of navigating the tensions between state, federal, and international laws at play in this area of practice. Traditionally, aviation disputes are some of the most expensive and heavily covered by the media, but also the most difficult for those involved.
Clark understands the intricacies of aviation law and aviation contracts, as well as the trauma that survivors and victims' families endure, and prides himself on playing a pivotal role in settling these cases while minimizing the financial or emotional impact of trial. For this reason, he prioritizes patience in his mediation approach. Initially, he acts as a facilitator, helping parties come to reasonable understandings, and then transitions into an evaluator, weighing the strengths and weaknesses of cases and educating all parties about the risks and uncertainties associated with the appropriate outcomes.
Over the course of his career, Clark has tried numerous cases in California and Florida state and federal trial courts. In addition, he has litigated, tried, advised and handled cases filed in state and federal courts throughout the United States. He practiced before the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth and Eleventh Circuits where he has argued numerous cases. Clark received his mediator training at Strauss Institute for Dispute Resolution at Pepperdine Law School and is a member of the United States District Court, Central District of California Federal Mediation Panel, and the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura State Mediation Panel. He teaches aviation law as a visiting Professor of Law at Rutgers Law School, where he was also honored as Adjunct Professor of the Year. Aviation has also been a personal passion for Clark as well, as he holds his private pilot's license. Additionally, he's a nonfiction and fiction writer, actor, golfer, and water skier, as well as an experienced long-range hiker.
