FLORENCE, S.C., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Wealth Group (an independent organization aligned with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC) has opened an additional office in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina that specializes in assisting long-term investors in creating comprehensive financial strategies. Signature completed the latest addition to their continually expanding footprint when they affiliated with Carla Souther Hauser Financial Services. Signature Wealth Group now includes ten offices, spreading across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kentucky.
About Carla Souther Hauser Financial Services
Carla Souther Hauser's, CFP®, ChFC® financial career began more than 20 years ago when she joined Edward Jones as a brand new financial services professional. Carla was a go-getter from the beginning, knocking on doors, making introductions, and building her book of business. She was considered a 'Pacesetter'. After nine years, Carla left the company to build a business she could grow, and nurture, and that would become her legacy.
Alongside her Administrative Assistant, Kathy Bare, Carla brings a wealth of experience and a thriving practice to the group. "This partnership provides me with more time to do what I love - help my clients achieve their goals and build their dream futures and ultimately their own legacies and spend time with my family," Hauser said. "In addition, I've gained the peace of mind knowing that in any unforeseen personal circumstances, I have a team that will oversee my client's accounts and goals on the path we've so carefully created," she continued.
About Signature Wealth Group
The founders of Signature Wealth Group came together in 2017 with one goal in mind – to build an advisor-led company that aligned with Raymond James Financial Services to allow its advisors to spend their time focused on clients, rather than back-office operations. "It is a testament to the quality of service that Signature Wealth has to offer, especially in challenging times like this, that attracts professionals such as Carla. In a recent podcast, we spoke about Signature Wealth 'showing up.' In doing so, we continue to redefine the advisory service model, using the latest technology to connect with our advisors and our advisors with their clients," said Signature Wealth Group Chief Operating Officer, Bary Dedge.
In recent years, Signature has set an organizational focus on sustainable growth by partnering with carefully-selected practices that are looking for a framework, team, and support system to allow them greater flexibility and focus for their advisors and clients alike.