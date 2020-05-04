HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited ("Signet") (NYSE:SIG), the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, today announced the appointment of Vincent ("Vinnie") Sinisi as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. His appointment follows Signet's results ahead of expectations for the fourth quarter and Fiscal 2020.
"I am excited to have Vinnie join Signet at such an important inflection point for our business," said Joan Hilson, Chief Financial Officer. "He is an accomplished executive with extensive financial and investment background, and I am confident that Signet will benefit from his experiences and perspective as we accelerate our Path to Brilliance transformation efforts."
Sinisi has over 15 years of experience as a retail analyst, including his most recent role as Executive Director, Equity Research with Morgan Stanley. He held previous positions with Bank of America – Merrill Lynch, Lehman Brothers and Prudential Financial, where he focused on retail and real estate portfolio evaluation.
Signet's new management team, the progress seen with its Path to Brilliance strategy and the company's capability to emerge as a result of the strategy with an enhanced competitive advantage drew Sinisi to this role. He will be responsible for communicating Signet's strategic growth plans to the investment community and will continue to build a network of effective relationships with retail analysts and investors.
The company sincerely thanks Randi Abada, SVP Investor Relations & Financial Strategy, who has left the company, for her dedication delivering an effective Path to Brilliance message to the investment community over the past two years.
Safe Harbor Statement:
