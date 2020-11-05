HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its third quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com

The call details are:

Toll Free US Dial-in:  1-866-652-5200

International Dial-In: +1 412-317-6060

Conference call participants may also pre-register at:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149787/dcbc3e4c6a     

Contact:

Vinnie Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations & Treasury
+1 330 665 6530
vincent.sinisi@signetjewelers.com

Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications Officer                              
+1 330 668 5932
colleen.rooney@signetjewelers.com

 

