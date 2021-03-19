NAIROBI, Kenya, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noteworthy in this announcement is the fact that Silafrica, a long-recognized leader in manufacturing sustainable plastic packaging solutions, is the first packaging manufacturing company in Africa to join with the Global Commitment and its efforts to establish a global circular economy.
"Everyone in our organization is proud to be working with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and share in their commitment to eliminate plastic waste and create a sustainable future for our planet," stated Akshay Shah, Group Executive Director at Silafrica.
As part of their commitment to being a member of the Foundation, Silafrica plans to screen their portfolio for areas of concern and unnecessary categories of plastic packaging for elimination and publishing the outcome. The Company currently recycles more than 1,600 tons/yr. of secondary industrial packaging (i.e., crates) and plans to increase the amount to 5,000 tons/yr. by adding more crates, pallets and other non-packaging products that have a social impact towards improving low-income community quality of life and the natural environment.
The Foundation seeks to drive momentum to reach their goal, with their three key objectives being to:
- Eliminate problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging and move from single use to reuse packaging models
- Innovate to ensure 100% of plastic packaging can be easily and safely reused, recycled, or composted by 2025
- Circulate the plastic produced, by significantly increasing the amounts of plastics reused or recycled and made into new packaging or products
In support of the Foundation's objectives, Silafrica is working to also achieve a goal of 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable plastic packaging by 2025, with at least 40% of their product made from recycled plastic. The Company has been a sustainable plastics packaging producer of primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging for the food, beverage, personal & home care, and chemicals brands in East Africa. Silafrica is well known for their Crates, PET Preform & Closures for Beverages, Thinwall IML for Spreads & Yogurt, Containers for Paint & Oils, and Stretch Wrap for B2B logistics. Currently, 10% of its product is post-consumer recycled content.
Akshay Shah concludes, "If stakeholders and supply partners throughout the industry continue to make commitments like these, we will collectively realize a circular economy envisioned by all the signatories to the Global Commitment of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation."
About Silafrica
Silafrica is an award-winning manufacturer and supplier of plastic and packaging solutions for corporations, consumer packaged goods (CPGs) and consumers alike. With headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, Silafrica has manufacturing hubs in Kenya, Tanzania, and Ethiopia, and serves clients in these countries as well as Uganda, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and others throughout Africa. Its client roster includes leading global and African CPG brands who use packaging applications for primary and secondary consumer and industrial rigid packaging, and secondary flexible industrial packaging. Business sectors served include the fastest growing segments within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space such as food, beverage, personal care, home care, the construction space such as paint and chemicals, as well as the general logistics needs of the distribution and supply chains in the agricultural and consumer sectors.
About the Ellen MacArthur Foundation
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation was created in 2010 to accelerate the transition to a circular economy. The Foundation works across five areas: insight and analysis, business and government, education and training, systemic initiatives, and communication. The Foundation has created global teaching, learning, and training platforms on the circular economy, encompassing work with leading universities, schools and colleges, and online events such as the Disruptive Innovation Festival. By establishing platforms such as the New Plastics Economy initiative, the Foundation works to transform key material flows, applying a global, cross-sectoral, cross-value chain approach that aims to effect systems change.
