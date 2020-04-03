AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SilencerCo, the NFA industry's largest silencer manufacturer, announces Silencer Shop as the exclusive nationwide fulfillment center for SPEQ -- its first responder, law enforcement, and veteran special pricing program.
"SilencerCo is proud to partner with Silencer Shop and honor public service providers through our SPEQ program. We look forward to continuing to work cohesively as a team to provide special pricing for those who have provided so selflessly for us," said Jonathon Shults, SilencerCo's President. Dave Matheny, Silencer Shop's founder and Chief Executive Officer, added, "At Silencer Shop, we've worked hard to make silencer ownership simplified. We're excited to be partnering with SilencerCo to provide the same streamlined processes to our service-men and-women through SilencerCo's SPEQ program."
Approved SPEQ dealers will be contacted by Silencer Shop to get setup in the new system. Dealers who wish to participate in SPEQ should contact SilencerCo using the 'Contact Us' link at speq.silencerco.com.
SPEQ signals a deeper working relationship between Silencer Shop and SilencerCo. Both organizations have worked hard to increase the availability and accessibility of NFA items to America's servicemen and servicewomen. Law enforcement officers, military, and first responders now have a combined network of thousands of NFA dealers at their fingertips that will provide the same great service at an incredible price.
SPEQ qualifications include:
- Law Enforcement (Active or retired with credentials)
- Military (Active, reserve, retired, disabled veterans with medically retired ID, or anyone with a DD 214 that was honorably discharged)
- Federal Flight Deck Officer (with credentials)
- Fire Rescue / EMT (with credentials/license)
- Private Security (Armed private security only)
If you have any questions on where your nearest SPEQ dealer is, please contact info@silencerco.com.
SilencerCo
SilencerCo, based in West Valley, UT is the nation's leading designer and manufacturer of suppressors. SilencerCo is dedicated to creating products that will improve sound reduction levels, durability and longevity, form and function, ease of use and maintenance in ways never thought of or achieved.
Silencer Shop
As the industry's largest suppressor distributor, Silencer Shop's goal is to supply customers with a suite of services that allow for a simpler silencer ownership process. With the most trafficked suppressor website, a robust nationwide network of kiosks, and ATF compliance and customer support, Silencer Shop provides the most efficient process of acquiring NFA items.
Contact:
Marketing
Phone: 512.960.4217
Fax: 888.659.1246
Email: marketing@silencershop.com
Website: www.silencershop.com