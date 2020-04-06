KFAR SAVA, Israel, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions, today provided a business update in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic (Coronavirus) and its impact on Silicom's operations.
Silicom has taken steps to protect its workforce in Israel, the United States, Denmark and elsewhere. Steps include work from home where possible, minimizing face-to-face meetings and utilizing video conference as much as possible, social distancing at facilities and elimination of all international travel. Silicom continues to comply with all local health directives.
During the first quarter, Silicom has seen supply chain, manufacturing and delivery interruptions due to steps taken by authorities globally to limit the spread of the virus. As a result, management's expectations for first quarter revenues ending March 31, 2020, are $21-22 million. This is approximately 15% below earlier estimates which were provided in late January, prior to the global disruption caused by the virus. At the same time the Company continues to expect that Q1/2020 will be profitable, the 61st consecutive quarter (over 15 years) of continuous profitability.
Management notes that Silicom's year-end net cash position, which includes cash, cash equivalents, deposits and marketable securities and zero debt, amounted to $91 million dollars (or $12.32 per outstanding share). This provides more than enough working capital and significant financial flexibility to weather the current environment while continuing on Silicom's share buy-back program, announced in May 2019, of up to $15 million in share repurchases.
Shaike Orbach, CEO of Silicom commented, "First, I do wish all those unwell and in hospital a speedy recovery and I thank our health workers globally for their tireless efforts."
Mr. Orbach continued, "2020 was off to an excellent start, before the global effects of the pandemic began. Like many of our peers, we are currently experiencing very low visibility. While it is impossible to predict the extent of the effect on Silicom in 2020 as a whole which will relate to duration and span of the pandemic, we now expect that the growth we had planned for this year will unfortunately be impacted.
"However, we are still very optimistic about the mid and longer term, post COVID-19. We continue to make progress on new design wins, and the underlying fundamentals of our target markets continue to be very attractive with high growth potential. Post pandemic, a few of these markets may become even more important and attractive. Thus, we are optimistic that once the impact of the pandemic is behind us, we will benefit from a few years of solid double-digit Compound Annual Growth Rate."
