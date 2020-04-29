AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended April 4, 2020. Revenue was above the guidance range at $214.9 million, down from $219.4 million in the fourth quarter. First quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.05 and $0.69, respectively.
"Revenue for the first quarter ended stronger than expectations at $215 million, up 14 percent year-on-year," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "As we face the unprecedented COVID-19 challenge, the health and safety of our employees, customers, partners and communities remain a top priority. We believe we are well-positioned to navigate the pandemic and are thankful to have the collaboration tools and remote-working infrastructure in place to facilitate a relatively smooth transition as our global teams advance toward well-established goals."
"Our balance sheet remains healthy," added Tuttle. "We have seen minimal disruption to our supply chain and have benefitted from a having a fabless model. We believe our strategy targeting large, high-quality and diverse growth drivers in the IoT, communications infrastructure and electrification, combined with the industry-leading technologies we bring to bear, will continue to drive growth and improved profitability as we scale our business longer term."
First Quarter Financial Highlights
- IoT revenue declined to $118 million, down 8% sequentially and up 11% year-on-year.
- Infrastructure and Automotive revenue increased to $97 million, up 6% sequentially and 19% year-on-year.
On a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin was 60.1%.
- GAAP R&D expenses were $71 million.
- GAAP SG&A expenses were $54 million.
- GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 1.8%.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.05.
On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.4%.
- Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $55 million.
- Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $41 million.
- Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 15.4%.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.69.
Product Results
- Announced Secure Vault technology for the Wireless Gecko Series 2 platform combining advanced security software with physically unclonable function (PUF) hardware to deliver the industry's most comprehensive suite of security capabilities for IoT products.
- Launched the EFR32MG22 SoC family targeting eco-friendly IoT products deployed in 15.4 mesh networks and optimized for Zigbee® Green Power applications including smart home sensors, lighting controls, and building and industrial automation.
- Announced the EFR32FG22 SoC family delivering an optimal combination of security features, proprietary protocol support, software tools and energy efficiency to extend the life of products with limited battery or energy harvesting options such as those used by electronic shelf labels and industrial wireless sensor nodes.
- Introduced a comprehensive IEEE 802.3bt-compliant Power over Ethernet (PoE) portfolio designed to reduce the cost and complexity of adding 90 W PoE to power sourcing equipment and powered devices.
Business Highlights
- Announced the acquisition of Redpine Signals' Wi-Fi and Bluetooth business, development center in Hyderabad, India, and extensive patent portfolio to expand Silicon Labs' leadership in IoT wireless technology.
- Hosted Silicon Labs' third Analyst Day at the company's global headquarters in Austin, Texas. This first-ever "virtual Analyst Day" attracted more than 250 attendees and enabled the leadership team to provide updates on Silicon Labs' strategy and longer-term growth potential.
- Borrowed $310 million under an Amended Credit Agreement with Wells Fargo as a precautionary measure to increase Silicon Labs' cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of current uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Business Outlook
The following includes the expected impact of the acquisition of assets from Redpine Signals. The company expects second quarter revenue to be in the range of $190 to $210 million, with IoT and Infrastructure & Automotive down, and estimates the following:
On a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin at approximately 60.5%.
- GAAP operating expenses at approximately $122 million.
- GAAP effective tax rate of 0.0%.
- GAAP diluted (loss) per share between $(0.26) and $(0.03).
On a non-GAAP basis, and excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related charges, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:
- Non-GAAP gross margin at approximately 61.0%.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $92.5 million.
- Non-GAAP effective tax rate at 10.5%.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.45 and $0.68.
Webcast and Conference Call
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 4,
March 30,
Revenues
$214,877
$188,113
Cost of revenues
85,711
72,239
Gross profit
129,166
115,874
Operating expenses:
Research and development
71,223
61,566
Selling, general and administrative
53,996
49,216
Operating expenses
125,219
110,782
Operating income
3,947
5,092
Other income (expense):
Interest income and other, net
3,251
2,823
Interest expense
(5,541)
(4,997)
Income before income taxes
1,657
2,918
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(587)
(2,480)
Net income
$ 2,244
$ 5,398
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.05
$ 0.12
Diluted
$ 0.05
$ 0.12
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
43,642
43,189
Diluted
44,388
43,716
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
Non-GAAP Income
Three Months Ended
April 4, 2020
GAAP
Measure
GAAP
Percent of
Stock
Compensation
Intangible
Acquisition
Restructuring
Non-GAAP
Measure
Non-GAAP
Percent of
Revenues
$214,877
Gross margin
129,166
60.1%
$ 335
$ --
$ 151
$ 45
$129,697
60.4%
Research and
development
71,223
33.1%
7,370
7,167
--
1,434
55,252
25.7%
Selling, general and
administrative
53,996
25.2%
7,608
2,505
1,284
1,318
41,281
19.3%
Operating income
3,947
1.8%
15,313
9,672
1,435
2,797
33,164
15.4%
Non-GAAP
Three Months Ended
April 4, 2020
GAAP
Measure
Stock
Compensation
Intangible
Acquisition
Restructuring
Non-cash
Income
Tax
Adjustments
Non-
Net income
$ 2,244
$15,313
$9,672
$1,435
$2,797
$3,246
$(4,001)
$30,706
Diluted shares
outstanding
44,388
44,388
Diluted earnings
per share
$ 0.05
$ 0.69
* Represents pre-tax amounts
Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook
(In millions, except per share data)
Business Outlook
Three Months Ending
July 4, 2020
GAAP
Measure
Non-GAAP
Adjustments*
Non-GAAP
Measure
Gross margin
60.5%
0.5%
61.0%
Operating expenses
$122.0
$29.5
$92.5
Effective tax rate
0.0%
10.5%
10.5%
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - low
$(0.26)
$0.71
$0.45
Diluted earnings per share - high
$(0.03)
$0.71
$0.68
* Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $13.7 million, intangible asset amortization of $13.0 million, acquisition related items of $2.9 million, restructuring charges of $1.2 million, and non-cash interest expense of $3.0 million, and associated tax impact from the aforementioned items.
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
April 4,
December 28,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 615,770
$ 227,146
Short-term investments
442,493
498,825
Accounts receivable, net
74,620
75,639
Inventories
68,160
73,057
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
46,994
69,192
Total current assets
1,248,037
943,859
Property and equipment, net
136,391
135,939
Goodwill
398,402
398,402
Other intangible assets, net
124,604
134,279
Other assets, net
63,648
62,374
Total assets
$1,971,082
$1,674,853
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 42,147
$ 38,899
Revolving line of credit
310,000
--
Deferred revenue and returns liability
23,365
19,251
Other current liabilities
71,221
79,551
Total current liabilities
446,733
137,701
Convertible debt
371,993
368,257
Other non-current liabilities
52,753
53,844
Total liabilities
871,479
559,802
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued
--
--
Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized;
43,670 and 43,496 shares issued and outstanding at
April 4, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively
4
4
Additional paid-in capital
116,553
133,793
Retained earnings
983,377
980,608
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(331)
646
Total stockholders' equity
1,099,603
1,115,051
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$1,971,082
$1,674,853
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 4,
March 30,
Operating Activities
Net income
$ 2,244
$ 5,398
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
4,183
4,137
Amortization of other intangible assets and other assets
9,827
10,320
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
3,736
3,321
Stock-based compensation expense
15,313
12,584
Deferred income taxes
(2,364)
(3,530)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
1,542
3,323
Inventories
4,777
4,488
Prepaid expenses and other assets
23,576
6,410
Accounts payable
2,748
714
Other current liabilities and income taxes
(9,134)
(15,996)
Deferred revenue and returns liability
4,114
1,477
Other non-current liabilities
(862)
(631)
Net cash provided by operating activities
59,700
32,015
Investing Activities
Purchases of available-for-sale investments
(70,910)
(63,577)
Sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments
126,920
99,068
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,135)
(3,874)
Purchases of other assets
(370)
(414)
Net cash provided by investing activities
51,505
31,203
Financing Activities
Proceeds from revolving line of credit
310,000
--
Repurchases of common stock
(16,287)
(15,004)
Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards
(16,294)
(14,113)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
277,419
(29,117)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
388,624
34,101
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
227,146
197,043
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$615,770
$231,144