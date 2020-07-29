silicon_labs_Logo.jpg
AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended July 4, 2020. Revenue was near the top end of the guidance range at $207.5 million, down from $214.9 million in the first quarter. Second quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share (EPS) were $(0.04) and $0.74, respectively.

"Second quarter revenue was at the high end of our guidance range at $207.5 million," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "Clearly, the global pandemic has and will continue to impact the way people live, work and play. We are well-positioned to execute our strategy in IoT connectivity and internet infrastructure in light of recent trends in the market, which we see accelerating as the world moves even faster to becoming more connected."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • IoT revenue declined to $115.1 million, down 3% sequentially and 8% year-on-year.
  • Infrastructure and Automotive revenue declined to $92.5 million, down 5% sequentially and up 13% year-on-year.

On a GAAP basis:                                                                                         

  • GAAP gross margin was 60.9%.
  • GAAP R&D expenses were $71 million.
  • GAAP SG&A expenses were $48 million.
  • GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 3.4%.
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.04).

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.4%.
  • Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $52 million.
  • Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $37 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 18.0%.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.74.

Product Results

  • Announced the EFP01 PMIC family, a new line of energy-friendly power management ICs serving as dedicated companion chips for EFR32 wireless devices and EFM32 microcontrollers. The EFP01 PMIC family provides a flexible, system-level power management solution enhancing the energy efficiency of battery-powered applications including IoT sensors, asset tags, smart meters, home and building automation, security, and health and wellness products.

Business Highlights

  • Successfully completed the operational integration of Redpine Signals' connectivity business and Hyderabad, India design center.
  • Joined the Wi-SUN Alliance's board of directors to accelerate the global adoption of Wi-SUN. The Wi-SUN Alliance aims to advance seamless, ubiquitous LPWAN connectivity via a standards-based, interoperable solution for global markets.
  • Continued preparation for our first-ever Works With smart home developer conference September 9th – 10th, a two-day virtual event where smart home developers will learn how to connect our platforms, devices and protocols to work with ecosystems from industry leaders including Amazon, Apple HomeKit, Google, Samsung and many others.
  • Migrated marketing and customer engagement initiatives to a virtual environment, holding weekly virtual Tech Talks and BG22 workshops with more attendees, repeat views and more accounts engaged than in-person events of this nature.
  • Added Karuna Annavajjala to Silicon Labs' executive team as Chief Information Officer to lead the company's global IT team responsible for strategic planning, business application platforms, cyber security and service delivery.

Business Outlook

The company expects third quarter revenue to be in the range of $208 to $218 million, with IoT up and Infrastructure & Automotive down, and estimates the following:

On a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin at approximately 60%.
  • GAAP operating expenses at approximately $118 million.
  • GAAP effective tax rate of 0.0%.
  • GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share between $(0.01) and $0.09.

On a non-GAAP basis, and excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related charges, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin at approximately 60.5%.
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $92 million.
  • Non-GAAP effective tax rate at 11.5%.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.67 and $0.77.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


July 4,
2020


June 29,
2019


July 4,
2020


June 29,
2019

Revenues

$207,533


$206,709


$422,410


$394,822

Cost of revenues

81,222


79,660


166,933


151,899

Gross profit

126,311


127,049


255,477


242,923

Operating expenses:








   Research and development

70,838


63,856


142,061


125,422

   Selling, general and administrative

48,404


48,637


102,400


97,853

Operating expenses

119,242


112,493


244,461


223,275

Operating income

7,069


14,556


11,016


19,648

Other income (expense):








   Interest income and other, net

3,267


3,696


6,518


6,519

   Interest expense

(11,778)


(5,005)


(17,319)


(10,002)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(1,442)


13,247


215


16,165

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

381


29,276


(206)


26,796

 

Net income (loss)

$   (1,823)


$ (16,029)


$       421


$ (10,631)









Earnings (loss) per share:








   Basic

$     (0.04)


$     (0.37)


$      0.01


$     (0.25)

   Diluted

$     (0.04)


$     (0.37)


$      0.01


$     (0.25)









Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








   Basic

43,761


43,386


43,699


43,287

   Diluted

43,761


43,386


44,219


43,287

 

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures|
(In thousands, except per share data)


Non-GAAP Income
Statement Items


Three Months Ended

July 4, 2020



GAAP

Measure


GAAP
 Percent of
Revenue


Stock

Compensation Expense


Intangible Asset Amortization


Acquisition Related

 Items


Restructuring Charges


Non-GAAP

Measure


Non-GAAP

Percent of
Revenue

Revenues


$207,533
































Gross margin


126,311


60.9%


$     376


$       --


$   608


$     44


$127,339


61.4%


















Research and

   development


70,838


34.1%


7,072


8,454


 

2,017


844


52,451


25.3%


















Selling, general and

   administrative


48,404


 

23.4%


7,009


2,764


 

767


397


37,467


 

18.1%


















Operating income


7,069


3.4%


14,457


11,218


3,392


1,285


37,421


18.0%


Non-GAAP
Earnings Per Share


Three Months Ended
July 4, 2020



GAAP

Measure


Stock

Compensation Expense*


Intangible Asset Amortization*


Acquisition Related Items*


Restructuring Charges*


Interest Expense

Adjustments*


Income

Tax

Adjustments


Non-GAAP
Measure

Net income (loss)


$ (1,823)


$14,457


$11,218


$3,392


$1,285


$8,692


$(4,533)


$32,688




















GAAP

Measure


Dilutive Securities Excluded From GAAP Measure Due to Net Loss


Non-GAAP
Measure

Diluted shares    outstanding


43,761


293


 

44,054


















Diluted earnings

   (loss) per share


$  (0.04)














 

$    0.74



*

 Represents pre-tax amounts

 

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook
(In millions, except per share data)


Business Outlook


Three Months Ending

October 3, 2020



GAAP

Measure


Non-GAAP

Adjustments*


Non-GAAP

Measure

Gross margin


60%


0.5%


60.5%








Operating expenses


$118


$26


$92








Effective tax rate


0.0%


11.5%


11.5%








Diluted earnings (loss) per share - low


$(0.01)


$0.68


$0.67








Diluted earnings per share - high


$0.09


$0.68


$0.77



*

Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $14.9 million, intangible asset amortization of $11.8 million, acquisition related items of $1.2 million, restructuring charges of $0.04 million, and interest expense adjustments of $6.1 million, and associated tax impact from the aforementioned items. 

 


Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)



July 4,
2020


December 28,
2019

Assets




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$   277,659


$   227,146

   Short-term investments

445,685


498,825

   Accounts receivable, net

70,487


75,639

   Inventories

70,022


73,057

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

53,584


69,192

Total current assets

917,437


943,859

Property and equipment, net

140,200


135,939

Goodwill

631,932


398,402

Other intangible assets, net

189,923


134,279

Other assets, net

44,215


62,374

Total assets

$1,923,707


$1,674,853





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




   Accounts payable

$     40,245


$     38,899

   Deferred revenue and returns liability

26,358


19,251

   Other current liabilities

68,397


79,551

Total current liabilities

135,000


137,701

Convertible debt

571,774


368,257

Other non-current liabilities

59,287


53,844

Total liabilities

766,061


559,802

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




   Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no

      shares issued

--


--

   Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized;  

      43,796 and 43,496 shares issued and outstanding at

      July 4, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively

4


4

   Additional paid-in capital

173,477


133,793

   Retained earnings

981,554


980,608

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,611


646

Total stockholders' equity

1,157,646


1,115,051

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$1,923,707


$1,674,853

 

Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended



July 4,
2020


June 29,
2019


Operating Activities





Net income (loss)

$       421


$ (10,631)


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:





   Depreciation of property and equipment

8,428


8,447


   Amortization of other intangible assets and other assets

21,568


20,476


   Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 

8,359


6,659


   Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt

3,685


--


   Stock-based compensation expense

29,770


26,253


   Deferred income taxes

1,177


24,043


   Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





      Accounts receivable

7,070


893


      Inventories

6,767


1,118


      Prepaid expenses and other assets

21,821


11,326


      Accounts payable

(769)


5,321


      Other current liabilities and income taxes

(15,442)


(18,101)


      Deferred revenue and returns liability

6,678


(1,228)


      Other non-current liabilities

970


(3,222)


Net cash provided by operating activities

100,503


71,354







Investing Activities





Purchases of available-for-sale investments

(199,347)


(184,170)


Sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments

255,112


151,428


Purchases of property and equipment

(10,394)


(9,402)


Purchases of other assets

(820)


(2,588)


Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(316,809)


--


Net cash used in investing activities

(272,258)


(44,732)







Financing Activities





Proceeds from issuance of debt

845,000


--


Payments on debt

(597,446)


--


Repurchases of common stock

(16,287)


(26,716)


Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards

(16,756)


(14,509)


Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

7,757


7,109


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

222,268


(34,116)







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

50,513


(7,494)


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

227,146


197,043


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$277,659


$189,549


 

