AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended July 4, 2020. Revenue was near the top end of the guidance range at $207.5 million, down from $214.9 million in the first quarter. Second quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share (EPS) were $(0.04) and $0.74, respectively.
"Second quarter revenue was at the high end of our guidance range at $207.5 million," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "Clearly, the global pandemic has and will continue to impact the way people live, work and play. We are well-positioned to execute our strategy in IoT connectivity and internet infrastructure in light of recent trends in the market, which we see accelerating as the world moves even faster to becoming more connected."
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
- IoT revenue declined to $115.1 million, down 3% sequentially and 8% year-on-year.
- Infrastructure and Automotive revenue declined to $92.5 million, down 5% sequentially and up 13% year-on-year.
On a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin was 60.9%.
- GAAP R&D expenses were $71 million.
- GAAP SG&A expenses were $48 million.
- GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 3.4%.
- GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.04).
On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.4%.
- Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $52 million.
- Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $37 million.
- Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 18.0%.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.74.
Product Results
- Announced the EFP01 PMIC family, a new line of energy-friendly power management ICs serving as dedicated companion chips for EFR32 wireless devices and EFM32 microcontrollers. The EFP01 PMIC family provides a flexible, system-level power management solution enhancing the energy efficiency of battery-powered applications including IoT sensors, asset tags, smart meters, home and building automation, security, and health and wellness products.
Business Highlights
- Successfully completed the operational integration of Redpine Signals' connectivity business and Hyderabad, India design center.
- Joined the Wi-SUN Alliance's board of directors to accelerate the global adoption of Wi-SUN. The Wi-SUN Alliance aims to advance seamless, ubiquitous LPWAN connectivity via a standards-based, interoperable solution for global markets.
- Continued preparation for our first-ever Works With smart home developer conference September 9th – 10th, a two-day virtual event where smart home developers will learn how to connect our platforms, devices and protocols to work with ecosystems from industry leaders including Amazon, Apple HomeKit, Google, Samsung and many others.
- Migrated marketing and customer engagement initiatives to a virtual environment, holding weekly virtual Tech Talks and BG22 workshops with more attendees, repeat views and more accounts engaged than in-person events of this nature.
- Added Karuna Annavajjala to Silicon Labs' executive team as Chief Information Officer to lead the company's global IT team responsible for strategic planning, business application platforms, cyber security and service delivery.
Business Outlook
The company expects third quarter revenue to be in the range of $208 to $218 million, with IoT up and Infrastructure & Automotive down, and estimates the following:
On a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin at approximately 60%.
- GAAP operating expenses at approximately $118 million.
- GAAP effective tax rate of 0.0%.
- GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share between $(0.01) and $0.09.
On a non-GAAP basis, and excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related charges, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:
- Non-GAAP gross margin at approximately 60.5%.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $92 million.
- Non-GAAP effective tax rate at 11.5%.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.67 and $0.77.
Webcast and Conference Call
A conference call discussing the quarterly results will follow this press release at 7:30 a.m. Central time. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. A replay will be available after the call at the same website listed above or by calling 1 (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and entering access code 10145993. The replay will be available through August 29, 2020.
About Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will" and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy, including the restrictions on travel and transportation and other actions taken by governmental authorities and disruptions to the business of our customers or our global supply chain that have occurred or may occur in the future, the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our employees and our ability to provide services to our customers and respond to their needs; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; conflict mineral risks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 4,
June 29,
July 4,
June 29,
Revenues
$207,533
$206,709
$422,410
$394,822
Cost of revenues
81,222
79,660
166,933
151,899
Gross profit
126,311
127,049
255,477
242,923
Operating expenses:
Research and development
70,838
63,856
142,061
125,422
Selling, general and administrative
48,404
48,637
102,400
97,853
Operating expenses
119,242
112,493
244,461
223,275
Operating income
7,069
14,556
11,016
19,648
Other income (expense):
Interest income and other, net
3,267
3,696
6,518
6,519
Interest expense
(11,778)
(5,005)
(17,319)
(10,002)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(1,442)
13,247
215
16,165
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
381
29,276
(206)
26,796
Net income (loss)
$ (1,823)
$ (16,029)
$ 421
$ (10,631)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$ (0.04)
$ (0.37)
$ 0.01
$ (0.25)
Diluted
$ (0.04)
$ (0.37)
$ 0.01
$ (0.25)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
43,761
43,386
43,699
43,287
Diluted
43,761
43,386
44,219
43,287
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures|
Non-GAAP Income
Three Months Ended
July 4, 2020
GAAP
Measure
GAAP
Stock
Compensation Expense
Intangible Asset Amortization
Acquisition Related
Items
Restructuring Charges
Non-GAAP
Measure
Non-GAAP
Percent of
Revenues
$207,533
Gross margin
126,311
60.9%
$ 376
$ --
$ 608
$ 44
$127,339
61.4%
Research and
development
70,838
34.1%
7,072
8,454
2,017
844
52,451
25.3%
Selling, general and
administrative
48,404
23.4%
7,009
2,764
767
397
37,467
18.1%
Operating income
7,069
3.4%
14,457
11,218
3,392
1,285
37,421
18.0%
Non-GAAP
Three Months Ended
GAAP
Measure
Stock
Compensation Expense*
Intangible Asset Amortization*
Acquisition Related Items*
Restructuring Charges*
Interest Expense
Adjustments*
Income
Tax
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Net income (loss)
$ (1,823)
$14,457
$11,218
$3,392
$1,285
$8,692
$(4,533)
$32,688
GAAP
Measure
Dilutive Securities Excluded From GAAP Measure Due to Net Loss
Non-GAAP
Diluted shares outstanding
43,761
293
44,054
Diluted earnings
(loss) per share
$ (0.04)
$ 0.74
*
Represents pre-tax amounts
Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook
Business Outlook
Three Months Ending
October 3, 2020
GAAP
Measure
Non-GAAP
Adjustments*
Non-GAAP
Measure
Gross margin
60%
0.5%
60.5%
Operating expenses
$118
$26
$92
Effective tax rate
0.0%
11.5%
11.5%
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - low
$(0.01)
$0.68
$0.67
Diluted earnings per share - high
$0.09
$0.68
$0.77
*
Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $14.9 million, intangible asset amortization of $11.8 million, acquisition related items of $1.2 million, restructuring charges of $0.04 million, and interest expense adjustments of $6.1 million, and associated tax impact from the aforementioned items.
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
July 4,
December 28,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 277,659
$ 227,146
Short-term investments
445,685
498,825
Accounts receivable, net
70,487
75,639
Inventories
70,022
73,057
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
53,584
69,192
Total current assets
917,437
943,859
Property and equipment, net
140,200
135,939
Goodwill
631,932
398,402
Other intangible assets, net
189,923
134,279
Other assets, net
44,215
62,374
Total assets
$1,923,707
$1,674,853
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 40,245
$ 38,899
Deferred revenue and returns liability
26,358
19,251
Other current liabilities
68,397
79,551
Total current liabilities
135,000
137,701
Convertible debt
571,774
368,257
Other non-current liabilities
59,287
53,844
Total liabilities
766,061
559,802
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued
--
--
Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized;
43,796 and 43,496 shares issued and outstanding at
July 4, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively
4
4
Additional paid-in capital
173,477
133,793
Retained earnings
981,554
980,608
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,611
646
Total stockholders' equity
1,157,646
1,115,051
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$1,923,707
$1,674,853
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Six Months Ended
July 4,
June 29,
Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
$ 421
$ (10,631)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
8,428
8,447
Amortization of other intangible assets and other assets
21,568
20,476
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
8,359
6,659
Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt
3,685
--
Stock-based compensation expense
29,770
26,253
Deferred income taxes
1,177
24,043
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
7,070
893
Inventories
6,767
1,118
Prepaid expenses and other assets
21,821
11,326
Accounts payable
(769)
5,321
Other current liabilities and income taxes
(15,442)
(18,101)
Deferred revenue and returns liability
6,678
(1,228)
Other non-current liabilities
970
(3,222)
Net cash provided by operating activities
100,503
71,354
Investing Activities
Purchases of available-for-sale investments
(199,347)
(184,170)
Sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments
255,112
151,428
Purchases of property and equipment
(10,394)
(9,402)
Purchases of other assets
(820)
(2,588)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(316,809)
--
Net cash used in investing activities
(272,258)
(44,732)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of debt
845,000
--
Payments on debt
(597,446)
--
Repurchases of common stock
(16,287)
(26,716)
Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards
(16,756)
(14,509)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
7,757
7,109
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
222,268
(34,116)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
50,513
(7,494)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
227,146
197,043
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$277,659
$189,549