AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended October 3, 2020. Revenue exceeded the top end of the guidance range at $221.3 million, up from $207.5 million in the second quarter. Third quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.07 and $0.73, respectively.
"Third quarter revenue exceeded the high end of our guidance range at $221.3 million," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "Revenue was considerably stronger than expected, with our IoT products leading the way with a record quarter. We see sustained acceleration towards a more connected world, which our products are well-suited to address."
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
- IoT revenue grew to $133.2 million, up 16% sequentially and 3% year-on-year.
- Infrastructure and Automotive revenue declined to $88.2 million, down 5% sequentially and 6% year-on-year.
On a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin was 58.8%.
- GAAP R&D expenses were $72 million.
- GAAP SG&A expenses were $48 million.
- GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 4.3%.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.07.
On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.5%.
- Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $56 million.
- Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $39 million.
- Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 16.9%.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.73.
Product Results
- Expanded our Bluetooth® Low Energy portfolio this quarter with the launch of the BGM220S and BGM220P modules. At just 6x6 mm, the BGM220S is one of the world's smallest Bluetooth modules. It provides ultra-small size, low-cost, and long battery life to add turnkey Bluetooth connectivity to a variety of end products.
- Launched the Si54x/6x Ultra Series, a new family of small form-factor, high-performance crystal oscillators. The Si54x/6x Ultra Series delivers jitter performance as low as 80 femtoseconds for integer and fractional frequencies across the entire operating range, providing outstanding jitter margin for demanding applications including data center interconnect, optical transport, broadcast video and test/measurement.
- Introduced new Si823Hx/825xx isolated gate drivers offering a combination of faster and safer switching, low latency and high noise immunity capabilities that enable power converter designers to meet or exceed increasing energy efficiency standards and size constraints in a variety of applications including data center and industrial power supplies, micro inverters for solar power, and traction inverters for the electric vehicle market.
Business Highlights
- Announced collaboration with Amazon to support Sidewalk, a secure network created by neighbors who share a small portion of Wi-Fi bandwidth to help their devices work better at home and beyond the front door. Sidewalk is a free software application layer that works on top of our Wireless Gecko Series 2 products to support Sidewalk's sub-GHz and Bluetooth Low Energy protocols and permit IoT devices to securely connect to each other through the cloud.
- Held our first-ever Works With smart home developer conference with leaders from the world's largest smart home ecosystem players including key executives from Google, Amazon, Ring, and Comcast. Our Works With conference provided an onramp enabling smart home developers to directly engage with the biggest, most popular smart home ecosystems through co-authored curriculum featuring 40 technical sessions, 12 hands-on workshops and six keynotes spanning 40 hours of high quality, high engagement content.
- Debuted our new Secure Vault technology for Silicon Labs' multiprotocol Wireless Gecko Series 2 platform. Our products are the first with radios to earn ARM's PSA Level 2 security certification. We also received SmartCert security certification from the ioXt Alliance and were awarded a Gold medal in the 2020 LEAP Awards Connectivity category for best-in-class security.
- Released Simplicity Studio 5, which is the latest version of our free to use, class-leading IoT developer environment. Simplicity Studio now offers universal access and an enhanced experience across a wide range of wireless protocols, all within a new, intuitive and responsive web-style user interface allowing customers to accelerate differentiation and time to market.
- Announced our collaboration with STRATIS on their 3.0 Gateway which uses Silicon Labs' connectivity products to provide multiprotocol wireless capabilities connecting smart devices throughout apartment communities. This new industrial IoT application enables residents to use their smartphones as a credential to enter the apartment building and their fully equipped smart apartment unit. The system also allows property managers to control energy usage and smart technology in vacant units and monitor common areas.
- Continued to focus on addressing health and safety during the ongoing pandemic by collaborating with our customers to expedite time-to-market of impactful products. For example, we worked with Maggy, a Belgium-based start-up, to use our BGM13S Bluetooth module to enable a new, compact social-distancing wearable that warns users when the distance between people becomes too small and could pose a risk of COVID-19 infection transfer.
- Promoted Serena Townsend to Silicon Labs' Chief People Officer to lead the company's global talent strategy, people programs, and values-driven, inclusive culture.
Business Outlook
The company expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $221 to $231 million, with IoT and Infrastructure & Automotive up, and estimates the following:
On a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin at approximately 59%.
- GAAP operating expenses at approximately $123 million.
- GAAP effective tax rate of 0.0%.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.02 and $0.12.
On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related charges, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:
- Non-GAAP gross margin at approximately 59%.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $95 million.
- Non-GAAP effective tax rate at 13.0%.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.68 and $0.78.
Webcast and Conference Call
A conference call discussing the quarterly results will follow this press release at 7:30 a.m. Central time. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. A replay will be available after the call at the same website listed above or by calling 1 (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and entering access code 10145993. The replay will be available through November 28, 2020.
About Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will" and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy, including the restrictions on travel and transportation and other actions taken by governmental authorities and disruptions to the business of our customers or our global supply chain that have occurred or may occur in the future, the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our employees and our ability to provide services to our customers and respond to their needs; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; conflict mineral risks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 3,
September 28,
October 3,
September 28,
Revenues
$221,350
$223,294
$643,760
$618,116
Cost of revenues
91,276
89,204
258,209
241,103
Gross profit
130,074
134,090
385,551
377,013
Operating expenses:
Research and development
71,969
62,552
214,030
187,974
Selling, general and administrative
48,483
47,718
150,883
145,571
Operating expenses
120,452
110,270
364,913
333,545
Operating income
9,622
23,820
20,638
43,468
Other income (expense):
Interest income and other, net
2,044
3,172
8,562
9,691
Interest expense
(8,604)
(5,126)
(25,923)
(15,128)
Income before income taxes
3,062
21,866
3,277
38,031
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(100)
1,685
(306)
28,481
Net income
$ 3,162
$ 20,181
$ 3,583
$ 9,550
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.07
$ 0.47
$ 0.08
$ 0.22
Diluted
$ 0.07
$ 0.45
$ 0.08
$ 0.22
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
43,815
43,358
43,737
43,311
Diluted
44,328
44,634
44,254
44,120
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
Non-GAAP Income
Three Months Ended
October 3, 2020
GAAP
Measure
GAAP
Percent of
Stock
Compensation
Intangible
Acquisition
Restructuring
Non-GAAP
Measure
Non-GAAP
Percent of
Revenues
$221,350
Gross profit
130,074
58.8%
$ 390
$ --
$1,233
$ --
$131,697
59.5%
Research and
development
71,969
32.5%
7,384
8,954
--
37
55,594
25.1%
Selling, general and
administrative
48,483
22.0%
6,785
2,894
--
153
38,651
17.5%
Operating income
9,622
4.3%
14,559
11,848
1,233
190
37,452
16.9%
Non-GAAP
Three Months Ended
GAAP
Measure
Stock
Compensation
Intangible
Acquisition
Restructuring
Interest
Adjustments*
Income
Tax
Adjustments
Non-
Net income
$ 3,162
$14,559
$11,848
$1,233
$190
$6,373
$(4,853)
$32,512
Diluted shares
outstanding
44,328
44,328
Diluted earnings
per share
$ 0.07
$ 0.73
* Represents pre-tax amounts
Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook
(In millions, except per share data)
Business Outlook
Three Months Ending
January 2, 2021
GAAP
Measure
Non-GAAP
Adjustments*
Non-GAAP
Measure
Gross margin
59%
0%
59%
Operating expenses
$123
$28
$95
Effective tax rate
0.0%
13.0%
13.0%
Diluted earnings per share - low
$0.02
$0.66
$0.68
Diluted earnings per share - high
$0.12
$0.66
$0.78
* Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $16.0 million, intangible asset amortization of $12.0 million, and interest expense adjustments of $6.0 million, and associated tax impact from the aforementioned items.
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
October 3,
December 28,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 230,358
$ 227,146
Short-term investments
491,428
498,825
Accounts receivable, net
80,460
75,639
Inventories
66,159
73,057
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
69,244
69,192
Total current assets
937,649
943,859
Property and equipment, net
139,673
135,939
Goodwill
631,932
398,402
Other intangible assets, net
178,076
134,279
Other assets, net
55,745
62,374
Total assets
$1,943,075
$1,674,853
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 46,228
$ 38,899
Deferred revenue and returns liability
22,323
19,251
Other current liabilities
82,595
79,551
Total current liabilities
151,146
137,701
Convertible debt
561,678
368,257
Other non-current liabilities
60,200
53,844
Total liabilities
773,024
559,802
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued
--
--
Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized;
43,827 and 43,496 shares issued and outstanding at
October 3, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively
4
4
Additional paid-in capital
183,471
133,793
Retained earnings
984,716
980,608
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,860
646
Total stockholders' equity
1,170,051
1,115,051
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$1,943,075
$1,674,853
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
October 3,
September 28,
Operating Activities
Net income
$ 3,583
$ 9,550
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
12,896
12,675
Amortization of other intangible assets and other assets
32,741
29,891
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
14,946
10,031
Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt
3,977
--
Stock-based compensation expense
44,329
40,042
Deferred income taxes
(7,382)
24,531
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(2,902)
(2,975)
Inventories
11,283
3,512
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(6,162)
23,401
Accounts payable
6,103
6,419
Other current liabilities and income taxes
3,648
(15,602)
Deferred revenue and returns liability
2,643
(667)
Other non-current liabilities
7,260
(5,957)
Net cash provided by operating activities
126,963
134,851
Investing Activities
Purchases of available-for-sale investments
(418,227)
(306,645)
Sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments
427,235
268,140
Purchases of property and equipment
(15,247)
(12,773)
Purchases of other assets
(1,280)
(7,132)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(316,809)
--
Net cash used in investing activities
(324,328)
(58,410)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of debt
845,000
--
Payments on debt
(618,729)
(1,127)
Repurchases of common stock
(16,287)
(26,716)
Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards
(17,562)
(15,693)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
8,155
7,108
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
200,577
(36,428)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
3,212
40,013
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
227,146
197,043
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$230,358
$237,056