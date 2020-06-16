TEMPE, Ariz., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the bank of the world's most innovative companies and their investors, today announced the appointment of Mark Rohrwasser as Chief Information Officer. He will be based in Tempe and report to COO Phil Cox.
Mark brings more than 30 years of experience to his new role where he will strengthen SVB's technology capabilities and oversee technology operations, engineering, architecture and networking.
Prior to joining SVB, Mark was the International CIO for Equifax, where he was responsible for strategizing and establishing standardized platforms across the company's 23 global locations. He held a variety of executive roles at Equifax, including stepping in as interim Global CIO following the 2017 data breach and shepherding the organization through a comprehensive cyber security overhaul.
As Vice President at PayPal, Mark led strategy and development of core payments, pricing, risk and compliance platforms. In addition, he led development of a new credit platform with Apple and transformed the company's global data centers. Prior to PayPal Mark held a number of senior technology and operations positions at Bank of America and General Electric. He earned his Bachelor of Science in computer science and applied mathematics from State University of New York at Albany and his MBA from Purdue University.
"We are pleased to welcome Mark to SVB as our new CIO," said Phil Cox, Chief Operations Officer of Silicon Valley Bank. "Mark brings extensive experience in financial services and a history of driving technology transformation at leading firms. I know our technology team will appreciate his leadership and our clients and partners will benefit from his focus on and commitment to delivering technology solutions that support and enhance their relationship with SVB."
Mark's leadership team includes several recent hires to SVB's technology division. Pankaj Jain joined SVB from Charles Schwab and is the Divisional CIO overseeing Corporate Systems Technology Delivery, and Chitra Herle, previously with CBRE and Capital One, serves as the Divisional CIO responsible for Commercial and Private Bank Technology Delivery. Chief Technology Officer Ivneet Kaur and Shawn Lawson, Interim Head of Technology Operations and Production also report to Rohrwasser. The team is actively hiring for engineering, architecture and other technology positions in Tempe, the Bay Area and Bangalore.
About Silicon Valley Bank
For more than 35 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices in innovation centers around the world. With commercial, international and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators. Learn more at svb.com.
