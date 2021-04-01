CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SeventySix Capital, the sports tech venture capital company that invests in sports tech, esports and sports betting companies, announces that Tim Cabral, former CFO of Veeva Systems has joined the team as a Venture Partner and Strategic Advisor. Cabral will focus his efforts across SeventySIx Capital's venture capital funds and Sports Advisory practice.
Cabral has served as CFO of Veeva Systems from February of 2010 to August 2020. As CFO, Cabral helped Veeva grow from $10m in annual revenue to now nearly $1.5bn with a market cap of roughly $40 billion.
In addition, Cabral was instrumental in Veeva's very successful initial public offering in October of 2013 which raised over $300m in primary and secondary capital and has seen an increase of market capitalization since the offering of more than 10x.
"Tim has been a tremendous supporter of SeventySix Capital," said Managing Partner Wayne Kimmel. "Tim's financial expertise, business strategy, and relationships in the tech industry will be an extra added value for us and our portfolio companies.
"I am excited to join the team at SeventySix Capital," said Cabral. "Now is the time to innovate and transform the sports industry through the use of data and technology. I look forward to using my experience to help accelerate, advise, and make strategic introductions for our portfolio companies."
Today, Cabral is on the Boards of ServiceTitan, an Industry Cloud company for the home services trades, and Doximity, the leading professional medical network in the United States. In addition, he has joined Santa Clara University as an adjunct professor in the business school.
Cabral joins Dan Mason, former CEO of CBS Radio, and Mike Schreiber, CEO of Playfly Sports, who hold similar roles at SeventySix Capital.
About SeventySix Capital
SeventySix Capital is a sports tech venture capital company that invests in passionate, smart and nice entrepreneurs who are launching game-changing tech startups in the sports tech, esports and sports betting industries.
SeventySix Capital also has a Sports Advisory business, Athlete Venture Group, media arm, and a strategic partnership with Rubicon Talent.
SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory is a sports consulting group comprised of an expert team focused on bringing the emerging innovations and technology to sports executives, teams, leagues, brands and athletes. The Sports Advisory works side by side with these change-makers across the evolving landscape of sports, including esports, sports betting, media and social responsibility.
SeventySix Capital's Athlete Venture Group allows players to invest, learn, and work directly with top sports tech startups and entrepreneurs. The firm aims to bridge the gap between athletes, entrepreneurs, and investors by creating opportunities for athletes to become tech investors and for entrepreneurs to access the financial and social capital that professional athletes have to offer.
The media arm of SeventySix Capital supports its portfolio companies, runs events, and produces the SeventySix Capital Leadership Series video podcast.
Additionally, SeventySix Capital has a strategic partnership with Rubicon Talent, a sports marketing and talent agency based in New York City with a wide range of clients including NFL and NBA stars, Hall of Famers, MVPs, Heisman Trophy winners, Olympic icons, media personalities, and celebrity chefs.
