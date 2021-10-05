CANTON, N.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Culinary Services Group has been contracted to provide food service at Silver Bluff Village, a sprawling senior living community on the scenic banks of the Pigeon River in Western, NC. The community has outsourced its dining services to other companies in the past, but hopes this new partnership will bring an elevated dining experience and an added level of resident engagement to the campus.
"Culinary Services Group's willingness to spend the time getting to know my team and our residents is impressive and we are very excited to start working with them." - Lisa Leatherwood, MSN, RN, G-CNS, BC, NHA, Administrator
The leadership for both organizations have built a relationship through their memberships in the North Carolina Health Care Facilities Association (NCHCFA). Their shared values of home-style food, selective menus and service in a homelike setting made the partnership a natural fit. One of the elevated touches Culinary Services Group will bring to the residents at Arrowhead Cove Assisted Living is point-of-service dining. Steam tables will be set up throughout the dining area with different meal options and residents will be able to choose the selections they like.
"I have known Lisa for years through the NCHCFA, and she lives and breathes the same values and culture as Culinary Services Group. Silver Bluff Village will be an outstanding business partner!" - Scott Alme, VP of Business Development, Culinary Services Group
Culinary Services Group has a strong footprint in the North Carolina area, including another location in the western part of the state, Murphy Rehabilitation and Nursing. They recognize the need for quality healthcare dining services in the surrounding area which includes Eastern Tennessee and Northern Georgia and South Carolina. Declining census numbers in skilled nursing facilities have been an ongoing trend in the industry nationwide, especially in rural areas. Culinary Services Group hopes it's real food approach, home-style cooking, and elevated dining services will help these communities stand out and rebuild.
Media Contact
Karen White, Culinary Services Group, +1 (443) 952-8156, kwhite@csgfood.com
SOURCE Culinary Services Group