GOLDEN, Colo., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Bullet Water Treatment, LLC today proudly announced that the Company's Manager of R&D and Analytical Services, Taylor Robinson, has recently been appointed to an advisor role on two influential cannabis industry standards committees.
Taylor will serve with distinction on the Cannabis Certification Council's (CCC) "Organically Grown Cannabis" Technical Advisory Council and ASTM International's Cannabis Best Management Standards Committee. Both committee appointments for Taylor will give Silver Bullet Water Treatment a significant voice in crafting the Best Management Practice standards for the burgeoning cannabis industry.
"Silver Bullet Water Treatment wishes to express the Company's sincere gratitude to CCC and ASTM for taking leadership on these important cannabis industry matters," said Silver Bullet Water Treatment CEO Brad Walsh. "Silver Bullet Water Treatment and these two organizations are committed to building strategic partnerships and promoting cooperation to provide the best guidance for a healthy future for the cannabis industry."
The CCC is a nonprofit standard holding body focused on providing consumer and industry education, transparency and choice in the cannabis industry. CCC is a leading advocate for clean, ethical and sustainable business practices in the cannabis industry. As a CCC Organically Grown Cannabis Technical Advisory Committee member, Taylor will advise the CCC on the development of production standards to define and certify cannabis as "CCC Organically Grown Cannabis." Primary goals of the CCC Committee include drafting core standards to grow organic cannabis, labelling requirements, testing procedures and compliance processes.
ASTM International is an international standards organization that develops and publishes voluntary consensus technical standards for a wide range of materials, products, systems, and services. As a member of ASTM's Cannabis Best Management Standards Committee, Taylor's activities will help the organization address quality and safety for the cannabis industry through the development of voluntary consensus standards. Subcommittees on which he may serve focus on the development of test methods, cultivation, quality assurance, laboratory considerations, packaging and security.
Taylor, who is the Research & Development Manager and Chief Chemist for Silver Bullet Water Treatment with expertise in molecular and cell biology, general water chemistry and microbiology, looks forward to his new advisory roles on behalf of the cannabis industry. "Taking a leading role with these advisory committees to pioneer the establishment of cannabis industry standards will be a challenge I and Silver Bullet Water Treatment look forward to meeting."
CEO Brad Walsh believes Silver Bullet Water Treatment's role as an industry advisor is only beginning. "Providing consultation, education and industry leadership on best management practices for cannabis cultivation and water use has been a driving force behind Silver Bullet Water Treatment's outsized impact on the cannabis industry. Taylor and Silver Bullet Water Treatment look forward to helping these excellent organizations create effective cannabis industry standards that will be relied on by cultivators/operators, the supply chain, governments, and utilities long into the future," said Walsh. "The addition of Taylor's expertise to the CCC and ASTM committees confirms Silver Bullet Water Treatment's increasingly influential voice in the cannabis, controlled environment agriculture and horticulture sectors."
