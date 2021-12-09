ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silverton Mortgage, a leading direct residential mortgage lender, has expanded its national footprint with the addition of two new offices in Arkansas. The new branches in Russellville and Siloam Springs continue to expand Silverton's footprint across 45 states.
"One of our business goals has been to continue increasing our physical presence around the country," said Josh Moffitt, founder and president of Silverton Mortgage. "We know the value of being able to talk face-to-face with someone when you're making a big purchase, like a home. We make communications a priority, so having locally based loan originators is key to helping people feel comfortable and keeping them in the loop throughout the lending process."
Chad Holsted, who brings more than 11 years of experience in financial services, will be leading both the Russellville and Siloam Springs branches. The Russellville branch is located in Central Arkansas at 411 N Elmira Ave; the Siloam Springs branch is located in Northwest Arkansas at 1004 South Mount Olive Street. Both offer a wide variety of loans including conventional, FHA, USDA, VA and Silverton Secure, which helps future homeowners secure their mortgage before even finding a property.
Founded in 1998, Silverton Mortgage has grown from a one-man operation to an acknowledged leader within the mortgage industry. In both 2020 & 2021, more than 9 out of 10 borrowers said they would recommend Silverton to their friends and family. In addition, Silverton has repeatedly been recognized by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as one of the top places to work.
Silverton Mortgage also supports many community organizations with team time and resources including The Silverton Foundation, which provides mortgage and rent assistance to help reduce financial and emotional burdens for families with children who have been hospitalized or receive ongoing chronic or critical care treatments.
