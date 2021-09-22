ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over $6.5 billion in funding awarded to date; leading tech investment conference continues to select large and diverse lineup of innovators from the Southeast's hottest tech markets.
Simetric announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 400-plus applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta 2021 to be held October 20-21.
For 14 years, the annual conference has been selecting the most promising tech companies and bringing in top investment firms from across the nation to hear them pitch. Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 500 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, serving the needs of the region's vibrant tech community.
"Simetric is thrilled to be one of the few companies selected to present at Venture Atlanta that highlights the innovation being delivered from companies headquartered in the Southeast. We are excited to present the uniqueness of the Simetric solution at Venture Atlanta and showcase how we are the single source of management for any company as they unify control of their intelligent edge and IoT efforts, globally or regionally. We will also highlight how companies can manage their migration towards the potential of 5G from legacy SD-WAN to any wireless edge devices." said Allen Boone, Simetric CEO.
Simetric addresses the lack of industry standards in the management of wireless-enabled intelligent edge devices, giving companies the ability to manage efficiently while taking advantage of all 5G has to offer. By normalizing the discrepancies that exist across IoT platforms into a unified management pane, Simetric has moved greater customer business process automation and control to the possibilities of the distributed devices to support ubiquitous edge deployments and intent based networking.
"Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in our tech ecosystem," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "We again set a new record with over 400 applicants for Venture Atlanta Momentum 2021—it's our most competitive year ever and reflects yet another raising of the bar in terms of presenter quality."
This year's Venture Atlanta will be held in person with a limited number of tickets available and will also be offered online for those who wish to tune in virtually. For those attending in person, Venture Atlanta is back with its always-great sessions, company presentations, networking opportunities, and outdoor dinner events.
Building off last year's successful virtual model, Venture Atlanta's online experience offers a high-production-quality option that mirrors the benefits of the live conference. Virtual attendees can connect with others at the conference, set up one-on-one meetings, stroll the virtual show floor, watch pitches in real-time, and use features like live chat and audience polling. Each ticket purchased provides attendees with on-demand access to all Venture Atlanta pitches and content for a full year.
Invesco is this year's premier sponsor, with Mailchimp and Stax as presenting sponsors. Venture Atlanta will conclude with Atlanta Startup Battle, in which the top five ASB companies will pitch on stage against one another to win a $100,000 investment.
To learn more about Simetric, visit http://www.simetric.com for additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event, or to view the conference schedule, please visit http://www.ventureatlanta.org.
About Venture Atlanta
Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 500 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG).
For more information, visit http://www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit the blog.
About Simetric
Simetric® is a holistic IoT lifecycle management platform that simplifies complex data streams from large-scale, connected devices into a single-pane format you can access, understand, and act on with ease. This ability to unify connectivity and device management positions you perfectly to manage efficiently, while taking advantage of all 5G has to offer.
For more information, please visit http://www.simetric.com.
