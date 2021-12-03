WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SimioCloud, a Moore company, announces the hiring of Lisa Irwin as its vice president of Account Management. SimioCloud allows clients to efficiently model and target donors across every channel using the SimioCloud Connect platform.
SimioCloud Connect is the only CDP in the industry designed specifically for donor cultivation. In her role, Irwin will lead the SimioCloud account management teams to ensure client satisfaction, retention and growth. Her appointment to this position aligns with SimioCloud's commitment to serving its nonprofit clients.
"Lisa has been a leader providing strategic recommendations to nonprofits for over twenty years and we are excited to put her knowledge and dedication to work on behalf of our clients," said Doug Kaczmarek, chief data officer of Moore. "She has a recognized record of building and growing client relationships by leveraging data and predictive modeling products into strategic solutions that drive donor and organizational value. Lisa will put these skills to work on behalf of SimioCloud for some of the most respected charities in the country."
Prior to joining SimioCloud, Irwin served as senior director at Wiland, working with nonprofits to create, implement and summarize annual multi-channel marketing programs and expand donor profiles. In addition, Irwin has held senior-level positions with Epsilon, Prefer Network and Abacus Direct. Over the course of her career, Irwin has been responsible for launching and growing new markets through strategic consultative selling, pricing/contract negotiations and project management.
"Throughout my career, I've been able to support nonprofits in a multitude of ways," said Irwin. "I look forward to expanding on that knowledge by utilizing SimioCloud's innovative platform to drive integrated fundraising and help our nonprofit clients exceed their fundraising goals, expand their donor reach and grow the overall organization."
About SimioCloud
SimioCloud, a Moore company, combines hundreds of billions of data points with the latest machine learning and artificial intelligence to improve identifying donors and fundraising results. With its constituent data platform SimioCloud Connect, it provides solutions for donor upgrades, donor data and insights, audience optimization and new donor acquisition.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,000 employees in 37 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
