HAMDEN, Conn., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home and community-based services, namely home health and hospice, remain one of the most affordable and patient-preferred areas of healthcare, where leaders across the nation are tackling tough challenges to uphold safety and quality, while remaining financially sound. Simione Healthcare Consultants, a leading business performance driver in home health and hospice, is looking to help with Leadership Summit 2020, a three-day, on-line "consult" event to support successful planning and progress in clinical, financial, and strategic operations.
The September 29-October 1 event will be held from 1 to 5 PM Eastern, featuring consulting expertise and provider insights focused on leadership development for the estimated 10,000 home health agencies and 4,000 hospices in the U.S. The attendance fee for the three-day virtual event is $199 per person. For the full schedule and registration information, visit https://www.simione.com/leadership-summit-2020
William J. Simione III, Managing Principal, said that the firm has been eager to create a more active public dialogue among its consultants and clients, sharing insights and results that come from effective partnerships during the firm's 50+ year history serving the home health and hospice industry. "Collaboration has been a mainstay of our success with clients, national and state organizations, and other businesses and advocacy groups to benefit the delivery of home and community-based care," Simione said. "We see the Leadership Summit as a way to help industry leaders drive results that build more effective delivery systems for not only home health and hospice agencies, but also senior care organizations, hospitals, and health networks looking to improve quality and control costs across the continuum."
The event agenda includes:
Day 1 – Advancing Leadership in Home and Community-Based Care
Experts in multiple business disciplines will conduct a conversation about making sense of 2020 and creating a solid future in an industry primed for growth.
Day 2 – The Art and Science of Execution: Process, Practice, Technology
A panel will conduct a strategy planning case study for home health and hospice agencies to execute goals for clinical quality and operations, finance, sales and marketing, and information systems. The focus will be key drivers of performance, data analysis, and how to implement an improvement plan. Providers will also help to explore leadership development, communication, culture, and employee engagement – tying it all back to organizational performance.
Day 3 – Successful Partnerships
Experts will explore principles and practices for industry integration, including a case study for a merger, how to create value in the market, and ways that leaders can instill a spirit of optimism through a shared vision for home health and hospice.
About Simione Healthcare Consultants
Simione Healthcare Consultants advances quality and cost efficiency, providing reliable experts, technology, and tools to grow and improve home and community-based services. Markets served include home health, hospice, palliative care, private duty, pediatrics, behavioral health/ABA, home infusion services, and DME. Key areas of expertise are finance, clinical operations, cost reporting, compliance, mergers and acquisitions, talent solutions, sales and marketing, information technology and data analytics. Visit Simione.com or call 800.949.0388
