Weather Alert

PAC011-025-077-089-095-160015- /O.NEW.KPHI.SV.W.0293.201115T2257Z-201116T0015Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ 557 PM EST Sun Nov 15 2020 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 715 PM EST. * At 555 PM EST, intense showers and embedded severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pond Hill to near Lickdale to near Lawn to near Parkville, moving east at 45 mph. This line may contain little or no lightning. Do not wait until you hear thunder before taking cover. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Reading, Easton, Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Bethlehem, Forks, Emmaus, Wyomissing, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Palmerton, Bangor, Birdsboro, Kutztown and Jim Thorpe. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 299. Northeast Extension between mile markers 46 and 97. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 72. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 278 and 314. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4049 7643 4057 7602 4065 7598 4074 7576 4091 7599 4101 7573 4109 7577 4112 7564 4123 7554 4125 7513 4115 7515 4108 7503 4109 7498 4098 7514 4092 7509 4054 7533 4042 7549 4045 7553 4025 7569 4014 7587 TIME...MOT...LOC 2255Z 267DEG 41KT 4115 7612 4050 7649 4020 7658 3979 7690 HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH $$