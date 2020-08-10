INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
"We continue to navigate through the challenging times presented by the pandemic with a commitment to the safety of our employees, shoppers, retailers and the communities we serve," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Despite losing nearly 10,500 shopping days in our U.S. portfolio in the second quarter, we produced solid profitability and positive cash flow from operations. We have generally been encouraged by the shopper response, particularly in certain locations, after re-opening. These trends reinforce that our portfolio is an attractive destination for consumers. We remain committed to supporting our thousands of local and regional small businesses and restaurant entrepreneurs by granting rent abatements for the period they were closed. Our Company is well-positioned through a combination of deep brand relationships, the best portfolio with a strong mix of geographic locations and product types and a strong balance sheet, to continue our leadership position in the retail real estate industry."
Results for the Quarter
- Net income attributable to common stockholders was $254.2 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, as compared to $495.3 million, or $1.60 per diluted share in 2019.
- Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $746.5 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, as compared to $1.064 billion, or $2.99 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The Company's domestic and international operations were negatively impacted by approximately $1.13 per diluted share primarily due to reduced lease income and ancillary property revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by approximately $0.36 per diluted share from cost reduction initiatives.
- Comparable property Net Operating Income ("NOI") for the three months ended June 30, 2020 declined 18.5% and portfolio NOI declined 21.0%.
Results for the Six Months
- Net income attributable to common stockholders was $691.8 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, as compared to $1.044 billion, or $3.38 per diluted share in 2019. Results for the six months ended 2019 included a combined $83.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, of proceeds from an insurance settlement and a gain on the sale of our interest in a multi-family residential property.
- FFO was $1.727 billion, or $4.90 per diluted share, as compared to $2.146 billion, or $6.04 per diluted share, in the prior year period. FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2020 declined $0.79 per diluted share due to $0.02 per diluted share in the first quarter and $0.77 per diluted share negative impact in the second quarter to the Company's domestic and international operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The six months ended 2019 also included the $0.24 per diluted share noted above.
- Comparable property NOI for the six months ended June 30, 2020 declined 9.3% and portfolio NOI declined 10.7%.
U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics
- Occupancy was 92.9% at June 30, 2020.
- Base minimum rent per square foot was $56.02 at June 30, 2020, an increase of 2.8% year-over-year.
- Leasing spread per square foot for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2020 was flat.
COVID-19 Business Update
On March 18, 2020, after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, the Company closed all of its retail properties in the United States. Our properties reopened, when permitted to do so under applicable governmental orders, beginning May 1. All of the Company's retail properties were reopened as of July 10. Seven retail properties in California were subsequently closed on July 15, and remain closed, due to a new restrictive governmental order. The Company's retail properties were closed, in aggregate, for approximately 10,500 shopping days during the second quarter.
As of August 7, 91% of the tenants across the Company's U.S. retail properties were open and operating. More than half of the remaining unopened tenants are closed because of restrictive governmental orders limiting or prohibiting their operations.
The Company has collected from its U.S. retail portfolio, including some level of rent deferrals, approximately 51% of its contractual rent billed for April and May combined, approximately 69% for June and approximately 73% for July with only de minimis deferrals. These percentages have not been adjusted for any rent abatements granted.
Development Activity
On June 19, 2020, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok (Bangkok, Thailand) opened with 264,000 square feet of high-quality, name brand stores. Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok is the first Premium Outlet® Center in Thailand. Simon owns a 50% interest in this center.
During the quarter, the 178,000 square-foot phase IV expansion of Gotemba Premium Outlets (Gotemba City, (Tokyo) Japan) opened adding enhanced amenities, elevated food offerings and more than 80 new, exciting brands, including many opening their first outlet store in Japan. Simon owns 40% of this center.
Construction continues on certain redevelopment and new development projects in the U.S. and internationally that are nearing completion. Simon's share of the remaining required cash funding for these projects, that are currently scheduled to be completed in 2020 or 2021, is approximately $140 million.
Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity
As of June 30, 2020, Simon had approximately $8.5 billion of liquidity consisting of $3.6 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $4.9 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities and term loan, net of $702 million outstanding under its U.S. commercial paper program.
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company completed a three tranche senior notes offering totaling $2.0 billion. Two tranches totaling $1.5 billion were new issues of senior notes with a weighted average term of 20 years and a weighted average coupon rate of 3.23%. The third tranche of $500 million was issued as additional notes under an indenture pursuant to which Simon Property Group, L.P. previously issued 3.50% notes due September 2025.
In July, the Company used a combination of proceeds from the offering and cash on hand to repay $2.5 billion outstanding under its Credit Facilities.
Dividends
The Company paid its second quarter 2020 common stock dividend of $1.30 per share, in cash, on July 24, 2020. Simon's Board of Directors will declare a common stock dividend for the third quarter on or before September 30, 2020. The Company expects to pay at least $6.00 per share in common stock dividends for 2020, in cash, subject to the Board of Directors' approval.
Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2020.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes FFO, FFO per share, comparable property Net Operating Income growth and portfolio Net Operating Income growth which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and comparable property Net Operating Income growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.
About Simon
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Simon Property Group, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
REVENUE:
Lease income
$ 1,013,510
$ 1,298,567
$ 2,275,742
$ 2,578,623
Management fees and other revenues
21,035
28,248
50,201
55,792
Other income
27,496
70,371
89,458
215,604
Total revenue
1,062,041
1,397,186
2,415,401
2,850,019
EXPENSES:
Property operating
70,620
106,119
176,243
217,669
Depreciation and amortization
324,140
352,606
652,402
681,249
Real estate taxes
117,221
115,914
234,764
231,372
Repairs and maintenance
14,080
21,850
38,511
49,772
Advertising and promotion
12,689
35,420
46,216
72,545
Home and regional office costs
36,090
46,467
90,460
99,027
General and administrative
7,296
10,359
14,190
19,496
Other
29,037
27,820
56,878
53,236
Total operating expenses
611,173
716,555
1,309,664
1,424,366
OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS
450,868
680,631
1,105,737
1,425,653
Interest expense
(197,061)
(198,425)
(384,688)
(397,160)
Income and other tax benefit (expense)
62
(7,010)
5,845
(17,112)
Income from unconsolidated entities
44,322
106,542
94,787
196,986
Unrealized gains (losses) in fair value of equity instruments
202
(12,317)
(18,846)
(7,000)
(Loss) gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net
(7,845)
2,681
(6,883)
2,681
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
290,548
572,102
795,952
1,204,048
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
35,501
75,944
102,465
158,580
Preferred dividends
834
834
1,669
1,669
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ 254,213
$ 495,324
$ 691,818
$ 1,043,799
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 0.83
$ 1.60
$ 2.26
$ 3.38
Simon Property Group, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS:
Investment properties, at cost
$ 37,972,093
$ 37,804,495
Less - accumulated depreciation
14,389,809
13,905,776
23,582,284
23,898,719
Cash and cash equivalents
3,306,100
669,373
Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net
1,457,695
832,151
Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity
2,385,946
2,371,053
Investment in Klépierre, at equity
1,644,020
1,731,649
Right-of-use assets, net
517,061
514,660
Deferred costs and other assets
1,133,064
1,214,025
Total assets
$ 34,026,170
$ 31,231,630
LIABILITIES:
Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness
$ 27,268,883
$ 24,163,230
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues
1,216,831
1,390,682
Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity
1,576,679
1,566,294
Dividend payable
458,150
-
Lease liabilities
519,416
516,809
Other liabilities
463,380
464,304
Total liabilities
31,503,339
28,101,319
Commitments and contingencies
Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling redeemable interests in properties
187,392
219,061
EQUITY:
Stockholders' Equity
Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $ 0.0001 par value, 238,000,000 shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):
Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847
42,256
42,420
Common stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 320,555,104 and 320,435,256 issued and outstanding, respectively
32
32
Class B common stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000 issued and outstanding
-
-
Capital in excess of par value
9,763,059
9,756,073
Accumulated deficit
(5,703,183)
(5,379,952)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(155,126)
(118,604)
Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 14,667,884 and 13,574,296 shares, respectively
(1,917,698)
(1,773,571)
Total stockholders' equity
2,029,340
2,526,398
Noncontrolling interests
306,099
384,852
Total equity
2,335,439
2,911,250
Total liabilities and equity
$ 34,026,170
$ 31,231,630
Simon Property Group, Inc.
Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
REVENUE:
Lease income
$ 574,246
$ 760,131
$ 1,318,096
$ 1,519,110
Other income
46,205
79,389
120,718
155,311
Total revenue
620,451
839,520
1,438,814
1,674,421
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Property operating
107,309
140,262
254,339
284,983
Depreciation and amortization
165,511
170,407
336,989
340,664
Real estate taxes
60,634
67,809
129,023
136,526
Repairs and maintenance
13,589
18,832
33,204
41,209
Advertising and promotion
10,016
19,695
32,768
44,021
Other
15,734
47,743
65,964
97,058
Total operating expenses
372,793
464,748
852,287
944,461
OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS
247,658
374,772
586,527
729,960
Interest expense
(152,409)
(157,927)
(309,050)
(313,944)
Gain on sale or disposal of assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net
-
-
-
21,587
NET INCOME
$ 95,249
$ 216,845
$ 277,477
$ 437,603
Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income
$ 53,989
$ 110,620
$ 146,848
$ 223,287
Our Share of Net Income
41,260
106,225
130,629
214,316
Amortization of Excess Investment (A)
(20,761)
(20,774)
(41,601)
(41,567)
Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of Assets and Interests in
Other Income in the Consolidated Financial Statements
-
-
-
(9,155)
Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B)
$ 20,499
$ 85,451
$ 89,028
$ 163,594
Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre") and HBS Global Properties ("HBS"). For additional information, see footnote B.
Simon Property Group, Inc.
Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets:
Investment properties, at cost
$ 19,670,435
$ 19,525,665
Less - accumulated depreciation
7,641,911
7,407,627
12,028,524
12,118,038
Cash and cash equivalents
733,224
1,015,864
Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net
756,871
510,157
Right-of-use assets, net
180,952
185,302
Deferred costs and other assets
368,254
384,663
Total assets
$ 14,067,825
$ 14,214,024
Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:
Mortgages
$ 15,436,464
$ 15,391,781
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue
808,425
977,112
Lease liabilities
183,406
186,594
Other liabilities
395,429
338,412
Total liabilities
16,823,724
16,893,899
Preferred units
67,450
67,450
Partners' deficit
(2,823,349)
(2,747,325)
Total liabilities and partners' deficit
$ 14,067,825
$ 14,214,024
Our Share of:
Partners' deficit
$ (1,233,667)
$ (1,196,926)
Add: Excess Investment (A)
1,488,444
1,525,903
Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity
$ 254,777
$ 328,977
Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre and HBS Global Properties. For additional information, see footnote B.
Simon Property Group, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Consolidated Net Income (D)
$ 290,548
$ 572,102
$ 795,952
$ 1,204,048
Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:
Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties
321,707
350,045
647,745
675,983
Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre and HBS
129,309
139,271
266,017
273,902
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net
7,845
(2,681)
6,883
(2,681)
Unrealized (gains) losses in fair value of equity instruments
(202)
12,317
18,846
7,000
Net loss (gain) attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in properties
3,628
(400)
3,799
518
Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization
(5,048)
(4,935)
(9,511)
(9,818)
Preferred distributions and dividends
(1,313)
(1,313)
(2,626)
(2,626)
FFO of the Operating Partnership
$ 746,474
$ 1,064,406
$ 1,727,105
$ 2,146,326
Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:
Diluted net income per share
$ 0.83
$ 1.60
$ 2.26
$ 3.38
Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre and HBS, net of noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization
1.27
1.37
2.57
2.65
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net
0.02
(0.01)
0.02
(0.01)
Unrealized (gains) losses in fair value of equity instruments
-
0.03
0.05
0.02
Diluted FFO per share
$ 2.12
$ 2.99
$ 4.90
$ 6.04
Details for per share calculations:
FFO of the Operating Partnership
$ 746,474
$ 1,064,406
$ 1,727,105
$ 2,146,326
Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders
(98,537)
(140,077)
(228,166)
(282,396)
Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders
$ 647,937
$ 924,329
$ 1,498,939
$ 1,863,930
Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
305,882
308,709
306,193
308,843
Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding
46,528
46,783
46,608
46,791
Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding
352,410
355,492
352,801
355,634
Basic and Diluted FFO per Share
$ 2.12
$ 2.99
$ 4.90
$ 6.04
Percent Change
-29.1%
-18.9%
Simon Property Group, Inc.
Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information
Notes:
(A)
Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.
(B)
The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre and HBS Global Properties. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre and HBS Global Properties. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.
(C)
This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO and FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.
We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.
(D)
Includes our share of:
-
Gains on land sales of $1.1 million and $7.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $6.3 million and $11.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
-
Straight-line adjustments (decreased) increased income by ($2.6) million and $27.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $9.4 million and $43.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
-
Amortization of fair market value of leases from acquisitions increased income by $1.1 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $2.4 million and $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.