SUMMIT, N.J., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings ("Simplicity ") is pleased to announce that it has added First Income Advisors, LLC ("FIA"), an independent financial marketing organization, to the Simplicity Group of companies and that it welcomes Mike Steranka and Brian Gengler as its newest Principals. FIA will begin its transition to the Simplicity Minneapolis brand effective immediately and will continue to support its clients with its leading mentor program: First Income Advisors Coaching Platform.
"It's an honor to have seasoned financial professionals like Mike and Brian join Simplicity, and we are thrilled to have their team be part of the growing group of companies," stated Bruce Donaldson, Simplicity's President and Chief Executive Officer. "FIA is a leading financial marketing organization with first-rate coaching programs and business support in the independent wholesaling space."
Since its founding in 2012, FIA has quickly grown its business by providing independent advisors and agents with premier marketing and operational support. Its flagship offerings include a nationally recognized coaching program and turnkey sales system, designed by experienced financial professionals. As the business transitions to the Simplicity Group, operations will continue to be led by Mike Steranka, Brian Gengler and team.
"We are proud to join the Simplicity Group," stated Mike Steranka, Principal of Simplicity Minneapolis. "Simplicity's resources and product access will help advance our offerings and fuel our strategic expansion, ultimately helping us better serve our existing and future advisors and agents."
"Simplicity is giving us the back office support, technology and marketing systems necessary to help us, help grow our clients' businesses at a continued elevated pace, and we are thrilled with the opportunity," stated Brian Gengler, Principal of Simplicity Minneapolis.
The FIA transaction represents another milestone for Simplicity as the 16th organization to join the group of companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team but with the benefit of being able to access Simplicity's resources. Through acquisition and partnership of top insurance distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide sophisticated business solutions that will attract the industry's best in leadership, talent, advisors, and future partners. Simplicity will continue to add new businesses to its platform over the coming years.
About First Income Advisors
FIA is an independent financial marketing organization that was founded in 2012 with the sole focus of helping its advisor and agent partners see more qualified prospects every day. Through it business development platform, its partners receive access to turnkey marketing solutions, sales systems, coaching programs, premium insurance products and back office support. For more information about FIA, please visit www.firstincomeadvisors.com.
About Simplicity Group Holdings
Simplicity Group Holdings has acquired and owns fourteen insurance distribution businesses and is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing financial product distribution companies. Simplicity provides annuity, life insurance, and investment solutions to independent insurance professionals, financial advisors and their clients through its operating subsidiaries. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com.
MEDIA CONTACT
Alex Timeus, Director of Communications
Simplicity Group Holdings
P: 201-987-7176
E: alex.timeus@simplicitygroup.com