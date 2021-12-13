WILTON MANORS, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Poverello Center will receive a $40,000 check from Simply Healthcare (simplyhealthcareplans.com) and Clear Health Alliance (clearhealthalliance.com) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 4:00 PM at the Eat Well Center in Wilton Manors, FL. This generous funding allows Poverello to pay for the truck and supplies needed for Pop-Up events that will distribute healthy foods in some of South Florida's most vulnerable communities over the next three years.

Poverello conducts Pop Up Eat Well center events in neighborhoods deemed "vulnerable" by CDC, and where USDA indicates there is poor access to healthy foods.

Poverello will celebrate 35 years of service to vulnerable communities in 2022. Founded by William F. Collins, OFM in 1987, Poverello was the first food pantry in Broward funded by the Ryan White Part A HIV care system and the first food pantry in the nation to receive funding from HRSA's Special Projects of National Significance. They offer program participants their choice of healthy groceries from a list of 115 different grocery items curated by a licensed/registered dietitian/nutritionist, sufficient to prepare a week's worth of healthy meals. Throughout each year, Poverello features 76 different varieties of fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and nuts.

Clear Health Alliance provides a specialized Medicaid Plan that supports better health for people with HIV.

Simply Healthcare Plans is a health maintenance organization for people enrolled in Medicaid, Medicare, and Florida Healthy Kids Programs.

Learn more or donate toward "Pop Ups" at Poverello.org!

Media Contact:

Thomas Pietrogallo

954-213-6597

325826@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simply-healthcare-and-clear-health-alliance-begin-collaboration-with-poverello-that-will-provide-pop-up-eat-well-center-events-in-vulnerable-neighborhoods-301443356.html

SOURCE The Poverello Center, Inc.

