BEIJING, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SINA Corporation (the "Company" or "SINA") (NASDAQ: SINA), a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased 8% year-over-year to $435.1 million. Non-GAAP net revenues decreased 8% year-over-year to $432.4 million, representing a decrease of 4% on a constant currency basis [1].
  • Advertising revenues decreased 20% year-over-year to $310.0 million.
  • Non-advertising revenues increased 44% year-over-year to $125.1 million. Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues increased 45% year-over-year to $122.4 million.
  • Net income attributable to SINA was $82.4 million, or $1.21 for diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SINA was $17.0 million, or $0.25 for non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders.

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the first quarter of 2020 had been the same as it was in the first quarter of 2019, or RMB6.73=US$1.00.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

For the first quarter of 2020, SINA reported net revenues of $435.1 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $475.1 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $432.4 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $472.5 million for the same period last year.

Advertising revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $310.0 million, a decrease of 20% compared to $388.0 million for the same period last year, primarily due to the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the overall advertising demand, as well as negative currency translation impact.

Non-advertising revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $125.1 million, an increase of 44% compared to $87.1 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $122.4 million, an increase of 45% compared to $84.5 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year growth in non-advertising revenues was mainly attributable to increased revenues generated from SINA Fintech businesses, due to growth in loan facilitation volume as well as gross reporting of certain Fintech revenues as required by ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326), Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments".

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 66%, compared to 76% for the same period last year. Advertising gross margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 75%, compared to 78% for the same period last year. Non-advertising gross margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 44%, compared to 64% for the same period last year, primarily attributable to the adoption of the current expected credit losses methodology in estimating allowances for credit losses for Fintech businesses and reporting revenue and cost on a gross basis for certain Fintech businesses in accordance with ASU 2016-13.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $257.9 million, compared to $272.7 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $231.7 million, compared to $245.3 million for the same period last year.

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $30.8 million, compared to $86.9 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 7%, compared to 18% for the same period last year, as reduced expenses resulting from coronavirus pandemic disruption could not fully offset the revenue impact of the pandemic. Non-GAAP income from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $57.1 million, compared to $114.2 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 13%, compared to 24% for the same period last year.

Non-operating income for the first quarter of 2020 was $126.7 million, compared to $77.7 million for the same period last year. Non-operating income for the first quarter of 2020 included (i) a $153.5 million gain on deemed disposal and a $47.1 million net loss on sale of investments, fair value changes and impairment on investments, which are excluded under non-GAAP measure; (ii) a $15.0 million net earnings from equity method investments, which is reported one quarter in arrears; and (iii) a $5.2 million net interest and other income. Non-operating income for the first quarter of 2019 included (i) an $80.8 million net gain on sale of investments, fair value changes and impairment on investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measure; (ii) a $13.1 million net interest and other income; and (iii) a $16.3 million net loss from equity method investments, which is reported one quarter in arrears.    

Income tax expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $25.8 million, compared to $65.2 million for the same period last year, largely attributable to a decrease in deferred tax charges recognized from the fair value changes of investments as well as reduced profitability in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same period last year.  

Net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was $82.4 million, compared to $33.1 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.21, compared to $0.46 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was $17.0 million, compared to $28.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.25, compared to $0.40 for the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2020, SINA's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.7 billion, compared to $2.9 billion as of December 31, 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was $77.3 million, capital expenditures totaled $11.1 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $11.5 million.

Other Development

As of March 31, 2020, the Company has repurchased approximately 3.2 million shares at an average cost of $30.59 under the 2020 New Program. There were 65,384,161 ordinary shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net revenues, non-GAAP advertising revenues, non-GAAP non-advertising revenues, non-GAAP advertising and non-advertising gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently than similar terms used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude recognition of deferred revenues related to the license granted to Leju, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, litigation reserve for arbitration, adjustment for non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (net of share of amortization of intangibles not on their books), gain (loss) on sale of investment, gain (loss) on deemed disposal, fair value changes and impairment on investment, adjustment for non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests, amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain (loss) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations.  They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Management compensates for these limitations by also considering the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

Conference Call

SINA will host a conference call from 8:10 a.m.8:40 a.m. Eastern Time on May 19, 2020 (or 8:10 p.m.8:40 p.m. Beijing Time on May 19, 2020) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with a calendar invite with participant dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access pin by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10006810-invite.html

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your pin, and you will join the conference instantly. A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until May 27, 2020:

United States: 

1855 883 1031

Hong Kong:

800 930 639

International: 

+61 7 3107 6325

Replay PIN: 

10006810

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.sina.com.

About SINA

SINA is a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. Its digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile apps) and Weibo (social media) enables internet users to access professional media and user generated content in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices and share their interests with friends and acquaintances.

SINA.com offers distinct and targeted professional content on each of its region-specific websites and a full range of complementary offerings. SINA mobile provides news information, professional and entertainment content customized for mobile users through mobile applications and mobile portal site SINA.cn.

Weibo is a leading social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover content. Based on an open platform architecture, Weibo provides unprecedented and simple way for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a massive global platform and stay connected with the world.

Through these properties and other product lines, SINA offer an array of online media and social media services to its users to create a rich canvas for businesses and advertisers to effectively connect and engage with their targeted audiences.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, SINA's expected financial performance and SINA's strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in quotations from management in this press release). SINA may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. SINA assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release and elsewhere. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to failure to meet internal or external expectations of future performance given the rapidly evolving markets; condition of the global financial and credit market; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on online advertising sales and value-added services for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products, including portal, Weibo and Fintech products; failure to enter and develop the small and medium enterprise market by the Company or through cooperation with other parties, such as Alibaba; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including adverse impacts on our financial results from equity pick-up, fair value changes and impairment; and failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in SINA's 2019 annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Investor Relations
SINA Corporation
Phone: +86 10 5898 3336
Email: ir@staff.sina.com.cn

 

SINA CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










Three months ended



March 31,


December 31,



2020


2019


2019

Net revenues:






    Advertising

$                  309,995


$                  388,025


$                  460,864

    Non-advertising

125,056


87,114


132,450



435,051


475,139


593,314

Cost of revenues(1):






    Advertising  

76,855


84,379


88,121

    Non-advertising

69,534


31,144


48,121



146,389


115,523


136,242

Gross profit

288,662


359,616


457,072








Operating expenses:






    Sales and marketing(1)

127,156


145,478


165,367

    Product development(1)

91,977


94,049


95,638

    General and administrative(1)

38,726


33,160


177,411



257,859


272,687


438,416

Income from operations

30,803


86,929


18,656








Non-operating income (loss):






   Earning (loss) from equity method investments, net

15,048


(16,253)


10,353

   Gain (loss) on sale of investments, fair value changes and impairment
     on investments, net

106,444


80,806


(234,106)

   Interest and other income, net

5,189


13,102


15,312



126,681


77,655


(208,441)








Income (loss) before income taxes

157,484


164,584


(189,785)

Income tax expenses

(25,787)


(65,235)


(6,580)








Net income (loss)

131,697


99,349


(196,365)

   Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

49,257


66,266


(20,919)








Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders

$                     82,440


$                     33,083


$                 (175,446)















Basic net income (loss) per share

$                         1.21


$                         0.48


$                        (2.53)

Diluted net income (loss) per share(2)

$                         1.21


$                         0.46


$                        (2.53)








Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share

68,116


69,461


69,449








Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share

68,207


69,759


69,449






















(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:







Cost of revenues

$                         2,745


$                         2,536


$                         3,255


Sales and marketing

5,292


5,620


6,422


Product development

8,073


9,654


10,267


General and administrative

11,749


10,978


12,002








(2) Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders is adjusted for diluted shares issued by our subsidiary and equity method
investments.

 

 

SINA CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)













March 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



Assets



Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents


$                 1,466,211



$                 1,951,886



Short-term investments


1,216,067



951,953



Restricted cash


245,232



184,143



Accounts receivable, net


576,355



601,876



Financing receivables, net


165,172



226,098



Prepaid expenses and other current assets


753,457



695,888



      Subtotal


4,422,494



4,611,844










Property and equipment, net


247,329



253,179


Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


21,609



24,872


Goodwill and intangible assets, net


302,076



307,300


Long-term investments


2,338,937



2,200,548


Other assets


78,935



71,085


Total assets


$                 7,411,380



$                 7,468,828











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities:








Accounts payable


$                     156,883



$                    170,647



Amount due to customers


118,281



121,558



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


845,305



886,713



Short-term bank loan


66,538



81,649



Deferred revenues


221,292



143,073



Short-term operating lease liabilities


12,103



12,151



Short-term funding debts


135,575



173,821



Income taxes payable


129,880



129,591



     Subtotal


1,685,857



1,719,203










Convertible debt


889,301



888,266


Senior notes


794,319



793,985


Long-term funding debts


38,829



22,260


Long-term deferred revenues


30,609



33,217


Long-term operating lease liabilities


10,436



13,081


Other long-term liabilities


108,195



100,903



     Total liabilities


3,557,546



3,570,915










Shareholders' equity








SINA shareholders' equity(1)


2,548,871



2,638,481



Non-controlling interests


1,304,963



1,259,432



     Total shareholders' equity 


3,853,834



3,897,913










Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$                 7,411,380



$                 7,468,828










(1) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13, "Measurement of Credit
Loss on Financial Instruments". ASU 2016-13 replaces the current incurred loss impairment methodology with the expected
credit loss impairment model ("CECL"), which requires consideration of a broader range of reasonable and supportable
information to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the instrument instead of only when losses are incurred. This
standard applies to financial assets measured at amortized cost basis and off-balance-sheet credit exposures not accounted for
as insurance. The cumulative impact arising from the adoption was a debit to retained earnings as of January 1, 2020 of $62.1
million.

 

 

SINA CORPORATION

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)










Three months ended



March 31,


December 31,



2020


2019


2019








Net revenues






Weibo:







Advertising and marketing

$               275,422


$               341,141


$               405,921


Weibo VAS

47,967


58,036


62,227


Subtotal

323,389


399,177


468,148








Non-Weibo:







Media Advertising

36,679


46,896


56,466


Fintech *

81,647


34,916


77,759


Subtotal

118,326


81,812


134,225








Elimination

(6,664)


(5,850)


(9,059)



$               435,051


$               475,139


$               593,314








Cost of revenues






Weibo

$                  74,110


$                  82,817


$                  90,566








Non-Weibo







Media Advertising

17,642


21,660


20,404


Fintech *

59,195


16,884


32,808


Subtotal

76,837


38,544


53,212








Elimination

(4,558)


(5,838)


(7,536)



$               146,389


$               115,523


$               136,242








Gross margin






Weibo

77%


79%


81%

Non-Weibo

35%


53%


60%

Total gross margin

66%


76%


77%























* Fintech includes Fintech services and SINA Media other businesses. For the first quarter of 2020, SINA
Media other revenue was $3.9 million, compared to $6.4 million for the same period last year. 

 

 

SINA CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









































Three months ended



March 31, 2020


March 31, 2019


December 31, 2019







Non-GAAP






Non-GAAP






Non-GAAP



Actual


Adjustments


Results


Actual


Adjustments


Results


Actual


Adjustments


Results




















Advertising revenues

$     309,995




$     309,995


$      388,025




$     388,025


$     460,864




$     460,864

Non-advertising revenues

125,056


(2,609)

 (a) 

122,447


87,114


(2,609)

 (a) 

84,505


132,450


(2,609)

 (a) 

129,841

Net revenues

$     435,051


$         (2,609)


$     432,442


$      475,139


$         (2,609)


$     472,530


$     593,314


$         (2,609)


$     590,705
























(2,609)

 (a) 





(2,609)

 (a) 





(2,609)

 (a) 






2,745

 (b) 





2,536

 (b) 





3,255

 (b) 


Gross profit

$     288,662


$              136


$     288,798


$      359,616


$               (73)


$     359,543


$     457,072


$              646


$     457,718




































(28,691)

 (b) 






(25,114)

 (b) 





(26,252)

 (b) 





(1,075)

 (c) 






(1,080)

 (c) 





(1,124)

 (c) 





(125,809)

 (d) 


Operating expenses

$     257,859


$       (26,194)


$     231,665


$      272,687


$       (27,376)


$     245,311


$     438,416


$    (155,575)


$     282,841




































(2,609)

 (a) 






(2,609)

 (a) 





(2,609)

 (a) 





31,946

 (b) 






27,859

 (b) 





28,788

 (b) 





1,075

 (c) 






1,080

 (c) 





1,124

 (c) 





125,809

 (d) 


Income from operations

$       30,803


$        26,330


$       57,133


$        86,929


$        27,303


$     114,232


$       18,656


$      156,221


$     174,877




































(2,609)

(a)






(2,609)

 (a) 





(2,609)

 (a) 





31,946

 (b) 






27,859

 (b) 





28,788

 (b) 





1,075

 (c) 






1,080

 (c) 





1,124

 (c) 





125,809

 (d) 






(5,873)

 (e) 





15,307

 (e) 





1,669

 (e) 






(106,444)

 (f) 





(80,806)

 (f) 





234,106

(f)






10,259

(g)





(7,436)

 (g) 





(129,158)

 (g) 






1,369

 (h) 





1,035

(h)





1,371

 (h) 






8,955

 (i) 





40,367

 (i) 





(6,032)

 (i) 


Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders

$       82,440


$       (65,404)


$       17,036


$        33,083


$         (4,230)


$       28,853


$   (175,446)


$      258,177


$        82,731







































Diluted net income (loss) per share *

$            1.21




$            0.25


$             0.46




$            0.40


$          (2.53)




$            1.17




















Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share

68,207


-


68,207


69,759


-


69,759


69,449


94

 (j) 

69,543







































Gross margin - advertising

75%


1%


76%


78%


1%


79%


81%


1%


82%

Gross margin - non-advertising

44%


-1%


43%


64%


-1%


63%


64%


-1%


63%

Operating margin

7%


6%


13%


18%


6%


24%


3%


27%


30%







































(a)  To exclude the recognition of deferred revenue related to the license granted to Leju.

(b)  To exclude stock-based compensation.

(c)  To adjust amortization of intangible assets.

(d)  To exclude the litigation reserve for arbitration of NAI.

(e)  To exclude non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, net of share of amortization of intangibles not on their books.

(f)  To exclude (gain) loss on sale of investments, (gain) loss on deemed disposal, fair value changes and impairment on investments, net.

(g)  To exclude non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests.

(h)  To exclude the amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost.

(i)  To exclude the provision for income tax related to item (c) and (f). Other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect.**

(j)  To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt and unvested equity granted.




















Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders is adjusted for diluted shares issued by our subsidiary and equity method investments.

**

The Company considered the tax implication arising from the reconciliation items, and those items recorded in entities in tax free jurisdictions were without relevant tax implications. For impairment on investments, valuation allowances were made for those differences the Company does not expect they can be realized in the foreseeable future. 




















UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SINA'S SHARE OF EQUITY INVESTMENTS' NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS***


































Three months ended



March 31, 2020


March 31, 2019


December 31, 2019



Actual


Adjustments


Non-GAAP
Results


Actual


Adjustments


Non-GAAP
Results


Actual


Adjustments


Non-GAAP
Results





















To exclude stock-based compensation



$              484






$              287






$              410




To exclude amortization of intangible assets resulting 



















  from business acquisitions



1,045






1,062






1,046




To exclude loss on disposal and impairment on investments, net



1,009






6,713






1,094




To exclude (gain) loss resulting from the fair value changes in  



















  investments, net



(7,735)






7,915






(205)




To exclude tax impacts related to amortization of intangible assets



(244)






(248)






(245)




Earning (loss) from equity method investments, net

$       14,616


$         (5,441)


$          9,175


$       (16,675)


$        15,729


$           (946)


$          9,922


$           2,100


$        12,022


Share of amortization of equity investments' intangibles 



















  not on their books

371


(371)


-


358


(358)


-


369


(369)


-


Share of tax impacts related to amortization of 



















  equity investments' intangibles not on their books

61


(61)


-


64


(64)


-


62


(62)


-



$       15,048


$         (5,873)


$          9,175


$       (16,253)


$        15,307


$           (946)


$       10,353


$           1,669


$        12,022








































*** Earning (loss) from equity method investments is recorded one quarter in arrears.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.