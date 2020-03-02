BALTIMORE, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), the "Company" or "Sinclair," is providing additional guidance in response to investor inquiries following the February 26, 2020 release of the Company's financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The outlook below supersedes the outlook provided in the February 26 release and provides certain first quarter and full year estimates for the Sports segment. In addition, the Company has provided additional 2019 quarterly segment financial disclosures, which may be accessed at www.sbgi.net under "Investors/ Non GAAP Measures."
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to GAAP financial measures as supplemental financial data to assist management and the public in their analysis and valuation of our company. Adjusted EBITDA is not formulated in accordance with GAAP, is not meant to replace GAAP financial measures and may differ from other companies' uses or formulations. Further discussions and reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, may be accessed at www.sbgi.net under "Investors/ Non GAAP Measures." The Company does not provide reconciliations on a forward-looking basis.
Outlook:
The Company currently expects to achieve the following results for the three months ending March 31, 2020 and twelve months ending December 31, 2020. The outlook includes the acquisition of the Fox RSNs (August 23, 2019), the 20% ownership investment in the YES Network (August 29, 2019), an increased investment in Stadium which is now consolidated (December 2, 2019), the launch of the Marquee RSN (February 22, 2020), and the divestiture of the non-license assets in Harlingen, TX (January 27, 2020).
For the three months ending March 31,
Local News and
Sports
Corporate and
Consolidated
Revenue Highlights:
Core advertising revenue
$391 to 401
Political revenue
34 to 46
Advertising revenue
$314 to 333
$74 to 77
$37
$425 to 447
Distribution revenue
350 to 354
760 to 762
50
1,160 to 1,166
Other media revenue
40
(a)
4
(24)
(a)
20
Media revenues
704 to 727
838 to 843
63
1,605 to 1,633
Non-media revenue
—
—
42
42
Total revenues
$704 to 727
$838 to 843
$105
$1,647 to $1,675
Expense Highlights:
—
Media programming & production expenses
$466 to 472
$651 to 653
(a)
$52 to 54
(a)
$1,169 to 1,179
Sports rights amortization included in
—
487
—
487
Non-media expenses
—
—
37
37
Corporate overhead
38
Stock-based compensation and non-
19
Depreciation, intangible & programming
195
Other Highlights:
Sports rights payments
—
$644
—
$644
Program contract payments
24
—
—
24
Interest expense (net)(b)
162
Income tax provision
Approximately 14%
Net cash tax payment
N.M.
Payments to noncontrolling interest holders,
including preferred dividend
27
Total capital expenditures, including repack
49 to 54
Repack capital expenditures
24
Adjusted EBITDA(c)
$30 to 33
$241 to 259
(a) In the outlook for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, the Local News and Marketing Services and the Sports segments include $27 million of revenue and selling, general, and administrative expenses, respectively, for services provided by the Local News and Marketing Services segment to the Sports segment. Such amounts are eliminated in the Consolidated column.
(b) Interest expense is net of deferred finance costs, original issue discount amortization, other non-cash interest expense, and interest income.
(c) "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for non-recurring transaction, legal, litigation and regulatory costs, as well as certain non-cash items such as stock-based compensation expense.
For the twelve months ending
Local News and
Sports
Corporate and
Consolidated
Revenue Highlights:
Media revenues
Not provided
(a)
$3,515 to 3,555
Not provided
(a)
Not provided
(a)
Expense Highlights:
Media programming & production
$1,880 to 1,910
$2,732 to 2,737
(b)
$228 to 233
(b)
$4,840 to 4,880
Sports rights amortization included
—
2,054
—
2,054
Non-media expenses
—
—
110
110
Corporate overhead
131
Stock-based compensation and non-
corporate and media expenses above
63
Depreciation, intangible & programming
780
Other Highlights: (c)
Sports rights payments
—
1,900
—
1,900
Program contract payments
90
—
—
90
Interest expense (net)(d)
643
Income tax provision
Approximately 12%
Net cash tax refund
N.M.
Payments to noncontrolling interest
114
Total capital expenditures, including
220 to 240
Repack capital expenditures
90
Adjusted EBITDA(e)
Not provided
(a)
$939 to 974
Not provided
(a)
Not provided
(a)
(a) Consistent with past practices, the Company does not provide a full year outlook for revenues due to the limited visibility on a meaningful amount of the media revenues.
(b) The February 26, 2020 press release inadvertently excluded $107 million of selling, general, and administrative expenses for services provided by the Local News and Marketing Services segment to the Sports segment and did not include its elimination in the Corporate and Other and Elimination column. In the outlook provided above, for the year ending December 31, 2020, the Sports segment correctly includes $107 million of selling, general, and administrative expenses for services provided by the Local News and Marketing Services segment to the Sports segment. The offset would be included in the Local News and Marketing Services segment revenues. Such amounts are eliminated in the Consolidated column. There is no impact on the Consolidated outlook.
(c) In addition to the Other Highlights in the table above, the Company expects 2020 growth in net distribution, which is defined as distribution revenue less reverse retrans payments to the networks, for the combined Local News and Marketing Services segment and Corporate and Other segment to be in the mid to high single digit percentages.
(d) Interest expense is net of deferred finance costs, original issue discount amortization, other non-cash interest expense, and interest income.
(e) "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for non-recurring transaction, legal, litigation and regulatory costs, as well as certain non-cash items such as stock-based compensation expense.
