LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Krolik, longstanding President of the Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) now owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), today announced his retirement, effective August 30, 2020. Krolik, 63, managed the RSNs for nearly 15 years, and led the group during the sale from FOX to Disney and the subsequent sale from Disney to Sinclair.
"This August marks the one-year anniversary of the Sinclair closing, as well as the integration of the network into the group," Krolik said. "There could be no more perfect time to hand over the reins."
Under Krolik's leadership, the RSN group achieved record profitability and grew to be by far the largest in the nation. The RSN group acquired a majority stake in the YES Network and SportsTime Ohio, and successfully launched regional sports networks in the Carolinas, Indiana, New Orleans, Oklahoma and San Diego. During his tenure, Krolik and his team negotiated over 40 team rights agreements.
"Jeff has the well-deserved reputation as both an outstanding executive and a proven leader," said Chris Ripley, Sinclair CEO. "He and his team have built an extraordinarily successful enterprise, and all of us congratulate him on his many accomplishments and wish him only the best in his retirement."
"I want to thank the hundreds of colleagues who have made my 25 years in the regional sports business such an exceptional time and contributed to such an exceptional success," Krolik said. "I also want to thank Chris Ripley for all the support he has provided this past year and extend my best wishes to him and to the organization. The RSNs are in good hands with Sinclair, and I look forward to their continued success."
Sinclair, through Nolan Partners, Inc. in Los Angeles, will immediately launch a nation-wide search for the next President.
About the Regional Sports Networks
Sinclair's Regional Sports Networks portfolio is the nation's leading provider of local sports, consisting of 23 regional sports network brands, including FOX Sports Arizona, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Detroit, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Kansas City, FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports New Orleans, FOX Sports North, FOX Sports Ohio, FOX Sports Oklahoma, FOX Sports Prime Ticket, FOX Sports San Diego, FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports Southwest, FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports Tennessee, FOX Sports West, FOX Sports Wisconsin, SportsTime Ohio, and interests in Marquee and YES. The portfolio also includes FOX College Sports. The RSN portfolio serves as the TV home to more than half of all MLB, NHL and NBA teams based in the United States. They also produce over 4,600 live local professional telecasts each year (subject to the impacts of COVID-19) in addition to a wide variety of locally produced sports events and programs.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.