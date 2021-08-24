ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SingleOps, a business management software for arborists and landscape professionals, announced today the appointment of Jordan Krey as Vice President of Engineering. With nearly two decades of experience leading engineering teams at Buildium and Citigroup, Krey will be responsible for accelerating research and development to advance the SingleOps platform and create more value for SingleOps Customers.
"SingleOps has established itself as the fastest-growing all-in-one business management platform for arborists and landscapers seeking to grow their business and become more profitable. We've put together a great product and team whose core focus is helping green industry professionals win customers for life. Today, our team just got better", said Sean McCormick, founder, and CEO, SingleOps. "Jordan's impressive and analogous experience leading product innovation at Buildium will be critical as we continually invest in providing the best software experience for our customers. We are thrilled to have Jordan aboard and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on SingleOps."
Most recently, Krey served as Senior Director of Engineering for Buildium. He was responsible for defining the product and technology strategy while focusing on the customer experience and driving highly reliable solutions for Buildium's customers. Krey joined Buildium with around 50 employees, helped increase payments revenue by over 400%, and ultimately helped lead Buildium to a successful $580MM acquisition. Previously, Krey held multiple lead engineer roles at Citigroup. Krey joins SingleOps with two decades of both engineering and leadership experience.
"The green industry is more competitive than ever. Landscape and tree companies that adopt business management software are growing the fastest, becoming more profitable, and beating out their competition," said Krey. "This has made SingleOps' role across landscape and tree care companies even more mission-critical. SingleOps' dedication to their customers and their push to bring modern technology and operational best practices to the green industry is inspiring, and I am thrilled to build upon an already impressive product."
About SingleOps
SingleOps is an all-in-one business management software for outdoor service industries, including tree care, lawn care, full-service landscaping, sod farms, and landscape supply. The company serves thousands of users who have collectively processed over $2 billion in revenue through SingleOps, and use it daily to operate their businesses and interact with clients. SingleOps is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit singleops.com.
Media Contact
Ty Deemer, SingleOps, 3346522299, ty@singleops.com
SOURCE SingleOps