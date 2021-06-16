MONTE CARLO, Monaco, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata Technologies, Inc. has announced the appointment of Sir Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of the Ritossa Family Office, as an honorary company board member.
They will also be present to showcase the company at Sir Anthony Ritossa's 15th Global Family Office Investment Summit to be held June 30-July 2 at the Fairmont Monte Carlo Hotel in Monaco under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco. The event is expected to attract 600+ family offices, private investors, Sheikhs, royal families, and leading businesses from 30+ countries representing more than $4.5 trillion in wealth.
Vita Inclinata's breakthrough technology makes search and rescue operations instantly safer, faster, and more efficient. With just the touch of a button, the award-winning technology instantly and autonomously stops chaotic swing and spin, and easily adds precision for rotor wing and fixed wing aircraft and cranes. The company's products, including proprietary software, are built to military specifications, and tested to ensure no EMF interference. Vita is the first startup to be recognized in the US National Defense appropriations bill, including supporting language asking for more research and development to use its technology across all branches of the military.
"Vita expands what's possible for search and rescue, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind turbines, and oil and gas — all while saving lives, time, money, and jobs. We've retained a talented team of young innovators and seasoned leaders alike, across the military, aerospace, construction, and startup ecosystems. With backgrounds from UBER, Microsoft, NASA, and more, plus all branches of military service, we have come together with one mission: to save lives. We are honored to present at the Global Family Office Investment Summit and look forward to Sir Anthony's contributions to our Advisory Board," said Founder Caleb Carr.
"Caleb's impressive background in search and rescue combined with his business savvy and his team's technological expertise are the basis for the company's impressive success to date. The family office attendees at the Global Family Office Investment Summit in Monaco are seeking opportunities that make an impact and Vita Inclinata is a perfect example of a mission-based company that is saving lives. I am incredibly honoured to join the Advisory Board especially since it already includes a high-level roster of experts that represent governments, military, technology and the corporate world," said Sir Anthony Ritossa of the Ritossa Family Office.
As with past Summits, the programme will highlight topics such as technology, healthcare, blockchain, fintech, family legacy and governance, philanthropy, education, the environment, energy, transportation and global inclusion. Trust, commitment, energy, respect, transformation and responsibility are among the important top of mind themes for the influential group and will also be addressed behind closed doors.
For details on Vita Inclinata and the 15th Global Family Office Investment Summit, please visit https://www.ritossafamilyoffice.com/monaco or email simon@ritossafamilyoffice.com
